In a memorable performance, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls track and field team wowed the home town crowd by not only winning the state qualifying meet but also by sending 12 separate events onto the state meet.

The Fillies started off their state qualifying in the 800-meter run as Began Sterbenz qualified with a time of 2:24.30 which placed second on the day. Freshman Audrey Anderson will be making her first ever appearance to the state meet as she joined Sterbenz in the 800 meter run after earning an at-large qualifying time of 2:27.10. That time not only punched her ticket to state but it also marked a season-best time for the freshman.

Sterbenz will be a busy individual come the state meet as she also qualified for state in the 1500 meter run. Not only did the sophomore top her state qualifying field, she qualified with the second fastest time across the Class 3A landscape with a mark of 4:58.03. In all three of the individual distance events, the Fillies earned at least one entry including in the 3000-meter run where Natalie Paulson made the state field of 24. Paulson finished second at state qualifying with her time of 11:47.64.

After qualifying for the Drake Relays, junior Sarah Frett qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter hurdles courtesy of a time of 15.85 seconds. Frett also qualified in the long jump event, an event she qualified for state with last year as well. Frett's qualifying mark was 16'-07.50”.

Frett teamed up with Katherine Luebke, Katelyn Knudsen, and Dakota Miles in the shuttle hurdle relay to qualify for state with the ninth best time in Class 3A at 1:08.10. Frett also joined up with the 4x100 meter relay alongside Tristyn Paup, Katelyn Knudsen, and Hannah Ashley and together the foursome qualified for state with a time of 51.08 seconds which set a new season best time for the group. Grace Mikota, Miranda Muhlstein, Emma Angus, and Sami Sterbenz earned their collective ticket to the state meet in the 4x400 meter relay thanks to a time of 4:11.37 which set a new season best by nearly two full seconds.

Thanks to one of their fastest times of the season, the group of Miranda Muhlstein, Hannah Little, Grace Mikota, and Megan Sterbenz captured the fourth best qualifying time in Class 3A with a time of 9:51.03. The Fillies will also be sending a spring medley relay team consisting of Paup, Knudsen, Ashley, and Sterbenz who collectively qualified with a time of 1:53.15 which set a season-best mark for the group. DC-G's distance medley group of Mikota, Sterbenz, Angus, and Megan Sterbenz was the final relay group to qualify for state with a time of 4:21.44.