NEVADA - A monster day from Joven Nelson highlighted a third-place finish for the Nevada boys, and the Cub girls won two silver and six bronze medals at the Heart of Iowa Conference coed track meet May 3 at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

The Nevada boys scored 129.5 points. Roland-Story and North Polk tied for the boys’ team championship with 137 points apiece.

Nelson won the 100-meter dash and 400 hurdles. He also anchored Nevada to victory in both the 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 relays.

“It feels really amazing,” Nelson said. “It just shows that with hard work the outcome will come, even if you don’t think it will.”

Nelson ran the 100 in :11.08 to top North Polk’s J.D. Elefson, who finished in :11.29.

“I just knew the person next to me — J.D. — was really fast,” Nelson said. “He’s young and he’s got a lot of energy, so I was just focusing on my block start. That drive phase is so important. I knew if I could get out fast, I could finish fast.”

In the 400 hurdles Nelson clocked in at :52.69 to beat North Polk’s Quinten Sommers by 2.05 seconds for first.

Caeden DaSilva, Dylan Jensen and Jakob Strottman joined Nelson in winning the 4 X 100 with a time of :44.43. Roland-Story was second in 45 seconds flat.

DaSilva and Strottman also ran the 4 X 400 with Nelson. Carter Franzen ran the other leg as Nevada finished in 3:29.50 behind a strong Nelson anchor, falling just short of a school record in the event.

“We were shooting for the record and didn’t quite get it, but Joven brought it home,” Nelson said. “I’m happy with how we did.”

Jensen and Strottman joined up with Theo Skelton and Andrew Saunders to win the sprint medley in 1:38.15, just edging out Prairie City-Monroe’s 1:38.58. Jacob Sanders gave Nevada gold in the 800, clocking in at 2:07.56 to just nose out Roland-Story’s Carter Greenfield for first.

Saunders, Jensen, Franzen and Strottman placed second in the 4 X 200 with a 1:35.04 showing. Roland-Story won in 1:33.82.

Jensen won bronze in the 100 with a time of :11.53. Myleek Wilkerson tied for third in the high jump with a jump of five feet, eight inches.

In the girls’ competition, Nevada scored 103 points to finish just one point behind North Polk’s third-place score. Gilbert outclassed the rest of the girls’ field with 180.5 points and PCM took second with 109.5.

Addi Vorm won silver in the shot put and bronze in the discus for the Cub girls.

Vorm threw 34-7 in the shot to just edge Roland-Story’s Dana Vinson by an inch for second. South Hamilton’s Lily Skartvedt won the event with a distance of 36-1.

In the discus, Vorm peaked with a toss of 110-3 to come in behind only Skartvedt’s 121-2 and the 118-7 by Greene County’s Brooklynn Olson. Bailey Crain finished fourth for the Cub girls with a distance of 99-7.

Hannah Thomsen gave the Cub girls a runner-up performance in the open 200 after crossing the finish line in :27.71. PCM’s Sierra Foster just beat Thomsen out for the gold with a :27.25 showing.

The Nevada girls’ sprint medley, 4 X 100 and 4 X 800 relays all placed third.

Madison Stevens, Emily Plate, Sydney Mosinski and Thomsen ran a time of 1:58.05 in the sprint medley to come in behind Gilbert’s 1:55.44 and Greene County’s 1:56.71. Samara Sharp and Caitlyn Sharp joined Plate and Thomsen to run a :52.67 in the 4 X 100, finishing just a hair behind Gilbert (:52.42) and Greene County (:52.48).

Gabby Sampson, Mady Farmer, Madison Davis and Avery Mather ran the 4 X 800 in 10:52.81. Roland-Story won in 10:27.81 and North Polk placed second in 10:49.61.

Samara Sharp and Mosinski won individual bronze medals in the 100 and 400 respectively.

Sharp clocked in at :13.72 to place behind Gilbert’s Ally Kline (:13.17) and PCM’s Sierra Foster (:13.26). Mosinski ran a 1:06.50 to trail Gilbert’s Haleigh Hadley (1:02.52) and South Hamilton’s Abby Ervin (1:05.97).

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Gilbert 180.5 points, 2. PCM 109.5, 3. North Polk 104, 4. Nevada 103, 5. South Hamilton 74, 6. Greene County 68, 7. Roland-Story 66, 8. Saydel 26.

Boys: 1. (tie) Roland-Story and North Polk 137, 3. Nevada 129.5, 4. South Hamilton 90, 5. PCM 85, 6. Gilbert 70.5, 7. Greene County 66.5, 8. Saydel 18.5.