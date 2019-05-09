ALLEMAN - The Collins-Maxwell girls’ track team had a tremendous showing in sprinting events running against larger schools at the Comet Coed Invitational April 29 in Alleman.

The Spartans’ Alexis Houge won the 100 and 200-meter dash events and Jane’e Jones came in second in the 100. The duo also helped Collins-Maxwell win the 4 X 100 and place second in the sprint medley.

As a team, the Spartans scored 67 points to place sixth out of eight teams. North Polk easily won the team title with 140 points and Roland-Story was second with 83.

“This was a great tune-up meet for our conference meet coming up,” Collins-Maxwell head girls’ track coach Jerry Meinerts said. “I wanted to get into a meet with some great competition, to push our girls to that next level, and they responded.”

Houge won the 100 in 13.24 seconds and Jones finished her race in :13.56. Houge clocked in at :27.59 in the 200 to beat the :28.26 by Ames’ Brooks Spraggins for the gold.

“Alexis and Jane’e worked on their starts and finished one-two in the 100,” Meinerts said. “Alexis came back with another gold in the 200 and looked good doing it.”

In the 4 X 100, Avery Fricke and Trinity Stover teamed with Houge and Jones to run a :52.76. The Spartans beat out Ames’ :53.03 for top prize in the event.

“Our 4 X 100 was pushed by Ames coming down the homestretch,” Meinerts said. “They had the lead, but Jane’e was able to catch and pull away from them the last 30 meters.”

The same quartet in the 4 X 100 ran the sprint medley in 1:58.39. Greene County just edged the Spartans for first in the medley with a 1:58.17 effort.

Fricke joined up with Gracie Cheville, Shasta Moody and Josie Wierson to win silver in the shuttle hurdle with a 1:12.82 showing. North Polk won in 1:10.31.

Jones, Wierson and Stover joined up with Emma Kahler to take fourth in the 4 X 200 after clocking in at 1:55.82. Cheville, Kahler and Wierson teamed with Karley Ruiz-Genovese to place fifth in the 4 X 400 with a 4:43.17 showing.

Ruiz-Genovese, Kenzie Wierson, Mikayla Houge and Olivia Pasquariello ran a fifth-place time of 11:36.76 in the 4 X 800. Leah Davis and Janelle Newton joined forces with Ruiz-Genovese and Kenzi Wierson to place sixth in the distance medley with a 5:26.35 effort.

Gracie Cheville was fifth in the long jump after jumping 15 feet even. Mikayla Houge took sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:46.13 and Brailyn Tankersly wound up sixth in the shot put with a throw of 30-0.5.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. North Polk 140 points, 2. Roland-Story 83, 3. Ames 80.5, 4. Nevada 80, 5. Greene County 72, 6. Collins-Maxwell 67, 7. South Hamilton 63.5, 8. Woodward Academy 1.

Boys: 1. North Polk 99, 2. Nevada 91, 3. South Hamilton 84, 4. Roland-Story 76, 5 PCM 68, 6. Woodward Academy 54, 7. Greene County 50, 8. Ames 36, 9. Bondurant-Farrar 24.