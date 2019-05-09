CARROLL - The Ballard girls won two events and the Bomber boys picked up two top-five finishes at the Raccoon River Conference meet May 2 in Carroll.

The Bomber girls won the distance medley relay and received an individual gold medal from Rachel Newell in the 100-meter dash, scoring 77 points to place fifth out of eight teams. Carlisle won the team title with 168 points and Adel-Desoto-Minburn was second with 153.

“We competed hard in a very competitive meet,” Ballard head girls’ track coach Scott Barth said. “We hit some PR’s and season-bests tonight and I am feeling OK about the results as I look them over this morning.”

Newell teamed with Carley Wilson, Natalie Maher and Caitlin Maher to win the distance medley in four minutes, 29.90 seconds. The Bombers defeated Bondurant-Farrar by 6.23 seconds for the gold..

“Carley Wilson was a new addition to this relay after we noticed a nice progression in her 200 and 400 times,” Barth said. “The other three have been in those slots all season and also continue to develop. This time was a season best time by nearly five seconds, and all four played a key role in that.”

Newell ran the 100 in :13.03. She edged the :13.07 time by Bondurant-Farrar’s Ellie De Costa for first.

“We started placing her in the open 100 last meet when we saw how she was getting out of the blocks really well and running consistent splits in the mid-upper 12 (second) range,” Barth said. “That switch paid off tonight as she is now 2-0 on the season and heading into (state qualifying) competition with some confidence.”

The Bomber girls’ 4 X 800 team of Josie Fleischmann, Brooke Loewe, Mya Ehresman and Kate Huisinga won silver in 10:09.85. Winterset ran a 10:06.86 to edge the Bombers for first.

Ellie Twedt placed third in the 3,000 and fourth in the 800 for Ballard with respective times of 11:11.30 and 2:32.81. Fleischmann finished fifth in the 800 with a 2:33.97 showing.

Caitlin Maher won bronze in the 1,500 with a time of 5:13.83. The Bomber shuttle hurdle team of Taiylor Wright, Alexis Kluender, Ali Buban and Sarah Stolte ran a fourth-place time of 1:12.99.

Natalie Maher, Ehresman, Wilson and Isabella Johnson finished fifth in the girls’ 4 X 400 with a 4:33.64.

The Ballard boys came in eighth with 25 points. Carlisle and ADM dominated the boys’ competition with 176 and 140 points respectively.

“Very good times were posted for our athletes,” Ballard head boys’ track coach Darren Herrold said. “We had another evening of several PR’s being set against very tough competition. The Raccoon River Conference is very strong this year in (boys’) track.”

Blaine Hermann placed fifth in the boys’ 100 with a time of :11.76. Winterset’s Kaden Shaw and Carter Griffin were first and second in a highly-competitive race with respective times of :11.44 and :11.55.

Jim Chism, Ryan Ledet, Erik Ledet and Jace Beall also gave the Bomber boys’ a fifth-place finish in the 4 X 800 with a time of 8:55.48. Carlisle won in 8:35.70.

Hermann joined Blake Stover, Jonah Olson and Chism to take sixth in the boys’ distance medley with a time of 4:02.47. Cael Estrem, Gavin Soash, Braiden Marlatt and Sebastian Hammer were sixth in the 4 x 200 after running a 1:48.63.

Erik Ledet added a sixth-place individual time of 2:14.97 in the open 800.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Carlisle 168 points, 2. ADM 153, 3. Bondurant-Farrar 112, 4. Carroll 83.5, 5. Ballard 77, 6. Winterset 62, 7. Boone 61.5, 8. Perry 22.

Boys: 1. Carlisle 176, 2. ADM 140, 3. Winterset 118.5, 4. Boone 91, 5. Bondurant-Farrar 71.5, 6. Carroll 68, 7. Perry 46, 8. Ballard 25.