Nevada senior Dylan Sporrer and sophomore Ashlynn Sporrer are the Nevada Journal Athletes of the Week. Dylan was medalist for the Nevada boys’ golf team at the Gilbert Invitational on Saturday and third at the HOIC meet in Polk City on April 30. Ashlynn shot a career-best 18-hole score of 91 to place third individually for the Nevada girls’ golf team at the HOIC girls’ meet in Boone on May 1.