ELDON — West Burlington-Notre Dame high school swept the boys and girls titles in the SEI Superconference South Division track meets Thursday night at Cardinal High School.

The girls won with 174 points, their eighth title in the last 10 years. Danville was second with 143 points, while Van Buren was third with 126 1/2 points.

WB-ND freshman Katy Stephens won the 100 (12.46 seconds) and high jump (5-foot-4) to lead the Falcons. Sydney Marlow won the 200 (26.45) and finished second in the 100 (12.72). Amelia Schwenker won the long jump (15-6), Iliyah Moore won the discus (114-8) and Olivia Baker won the 100 hurdles (16.75) for the Falcons. WB-ND also won the 4x100 (50.37), 4x200 (1:49.61) and 4x400 (4:22.62).

Danville got wins from Addy Parrott in the 1,500 (5:11.51) and 3,000 (11:01.43), Alyssa Pfadenhauer in the 400 (1:02.55) and Ashley Pfadenhauer in the shot put (32-7). The Bears also won the sprint medley relay in 1:55.24.

WB-ND won its eighth straight boys title, finishing with 145 1/2 points. New London was second with 122, followed by Danville with 119.

Ethan Eilers led the Falcons, winning the discus (149-6 1/2) and shot put (42-9). Jax Lamm won the 100 for WB-ND in 10.80 and was second in the 200 in 22.93. Reece Richards won the 200 (22.84) and was second in the 100 (11.08). WB-ND also won the 4x100 in 44.74.

Darius Whaley won the high jump (6-0) for New London, which also won the 4x200 (1:35.17), 4x400 (3:39.92), 4x800 (8:54.77) and distance medley relay (3:53.95).

Ty Carr won the 1,600 for Danville in 5:03.03, while New London's Alexander Julian was second in 5:04.34. Carr was second in the 3,200 (10:41.47) and Cody Welch was second in the 400 (54.03).

WACO's Colton Horak won the 110 hurdles (15.65) and 400 hurdles (57.96) and the Warriors won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.80.

Central Lee won the sprint medley relay in 1:40.07, while Van Buren's Jonah Heckenberg won the 3,200 in 10:46.99.