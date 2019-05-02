John Swanda admitted he wanted a chance to get that last out of the fifth inning.

But the reality of minor league pitch counts was coming toward him as Burlington Bees manager Jack Howell left the dugout.

Swanda didn’t get the decision in his first start for the Bees. But the Des Moines native made a statement in the 2-1 triumph over the South Bend Cubs in the first game of Wednesday’s Class A Midwest League doubleheader at Community Field.

D.C. Arendas’ single in the bottom of the seventh delivered the win for the Bees. South Bend took a 2-0 victory in the second game for the split.

Swanda, who had been at the Los Angeles Angels’ extended spring training site, was added to the Bees’ roster on Tuesday. And with his father, younger brother and grandparents in the stands, Swanda impressed Howell with his composure and his work.

Swanda threw 67 pitches, 44 for strikes. He allowed three hits and struck out three in 4 2/3 shutout innings, with zero walks.

“The bottom line is, he threw strikes,” Howell said. “Didn’t seem scared, thought he was pretty composed.”

Well, maybe not that composed.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking, especially because I had family in the crowd,” said Swanda, the fourth-round pick of the Angels in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft out of Des Moines Roosevelt High School. “It’s the first time since they’ve seen me on the mound since high school.”

“I took the first inning to kind of get used to the atmosphere.”

The Cubs had runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings, but Swanda got out of trouble each time. He retired the first two hitters of the fifth inning, but was at his pitch limit. As Howell arrived at the mound, Swanda received handshakes from all of the infielders and catcher Alex Olmeda, then headed to the dugout.

“I think it went well,” Swanda said. “I think there are some things I can definitely improve on. But, overall, it was nice to get in the front door.

“I was hoping to get that last out. But it’s all about development, not so much about wins.”

“I’m just looking for strikes,” Howell said. “Not, two balls then a couple of strikes, battling into deep counts. Just get a guy that’s not afraid to go out and take chances, which is what he did.”

The Bees led 1-0 when Swanda left the game, then reliever Tyler Smith (3-0) walked D.J. Artis, then gave up a run-scoring double to Cole Roederer to tie the game.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh. Nonie Williams walked with one out, then stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. Gleyvin Pineda was intentionally walked, then Olmeda struck out. But Arendas came through with a single up the middle for the win.

South Bend pitchers Derek Casey and Jack Patterson controlled the second game. Casey allowed just three hits and struck out five in four innings, then Patterson (1-1) struck out six and only allowed one walk in the final three innings.

“Our bats certainly weren’t electric (in the second game),” Howell said.

Swanda, who pitched his first two seasons with the Angels’ Rookie League teams in Arizona and in Orem, said he was happy to be pitching close to home.

“It’s really exciting, now that I’m here,” he said. “My mom can get out and see me, and my family and friends, since they’re mostly located around here.

“It’s awesome.”

NOTES: Bees second baseman Michael Stefanic struck out to end the fifth inning in the second game. It was only his third strikeout in 57 at-bats this season. … Bees reliever Ben Morrison gave up his first earned run of the season in the sixth inning of the second game. Morrison had pitched 12 shutout innings. … South Bend’s Buddy Bailey is in his 31st season as a manager in the minor leagues. This is his 14th season in the Cubs’ organization. … South Bend’s Nelson Velasquez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first game, but he struck out in all three at-bats in the second game.

ON DECK: The two teams conclude the three-game series with an 11:30 a.m. Kids’ Day game on Thursday. Burlington starter Luis Alvarado (1-1, 3.38 ERA) will face South Bend’s Eury Ramos (0-2, 10.06).