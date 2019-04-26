Six games into the season and the Bluejays look like they’re in their endgame, blanking their fourth opponent of the season. Perry is now on a 13-0 point differential following a 2-0 win visiting Indianola on Thursday, April 25. More than the margin of victory growing, the team holds on to a 6-0 record, avenging the previous season.

Last year, it took the blue and white 11 games to reach six wins. There doesn’t look to be any obstacles for the team yet, moving up the leaderboard with a wide range of talent — not purely dominated by a top-heavy roster.

In the nineteenth minute, junior Wilbur Ramirez struck the first goal with a beautiful bicycle kick for his first goal of the season. He’s had two assists on the season but found a chance to call his own number to put the Bluejays on the scoreboard first.

After 28 minutes passed, lead-assist man Tomas Lopez found leading-scorer Ever Tobar for the final goal of the night. It was Lopez’s fifth assist of the year while Tobar landed his seventh goal, continuing to showcase as finishing skills.

Perry has Ballard at home on the schedule next for Tuesday, April 30. Like Indianola, the Bombers have just one win on the year and have made a habit of being shut out. They’ve had only one goal over seven games since winning their opening match for the season. Thursday should present more challenges with Dallas Center-Grimes visiting with a record of 7-2.