It was a battle of the elevens and the smaller school came out on top.

No. 11 (Class 1A) Holy Trinity faced a strong wind and Class 2A's 11th-ranked Mount Pleasant girls soccer team and the Crusaders came from behind to score a 3-1 upset at South Park in West Point Thursday night.

Mount Pleasant controlled the early-going and took the lead on Kaela Welcher's unassisted goal. But the Crusaders' Claire Pothitakis scored off a pass from Elle Rashid to tie the score at 1-1 before halftime.

Pothitakis scored again in the second half via a pass from her older sister Elyse Pothitakis. Rashid completed Holy Trinity's scoring.

Sam Pothitakis had five saves for Holy Trinity, which improved to 5-1. The Crusaders host Columbus Tuesday in the SEI Superconference.

Ayden Ross had eight saves for Mount Pleasant.

It was Mount Pleasant's first loss after opening the season with five wins. The Panthers play at Washington Monday in a Southeast Conference match.

BURLINGTON 7, OTTUMWA 0: Burlington's Bailey Wiemann scored a goal in the sixth minute at Ottumwa and it proved to be all the Grayhounds needed, but they scored six more anyway for their first win of the season.

Wiemann finished with three goals. Katelee Lieberg-Nichols and Gabby McDowell each had two goals. Mackenzie Cline had an assist and goalkeeper Katelyn Weinreich pcked up the shutout with five saves.

FAIRFIELD 1, KEOKUK 0: Keokuk played to a scoreless tie through regulation play and two overtimes, but the Trojans won the Southeast Conference match on penalty kicks.

Fairfield made three PKs to Keokuk's two.

MEDIAPOLIS 10, WAPELLO 1: Mikenna Crews scored a hat trick to lead Mediapolis past the Arrows at Wapello.

Rachael Kennedy added two goals for the Bullettes. Leelu Daigle had two saves. Ellise Wykert scored Wapello's goal. Dani Massey finished with 34 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

FORT MADISON 4, WASHINGTON 2: The Bloodhounds won a Southeast Conference match at Washington.

Fort Madison took a 1-0 lead on the Demons' own goal and never trailed. Austin Sexton scored on a penalty kick, then added another goal off a pass from Reuben Eid. Eid later scored on an assist by AJ Nolting. Justin Bowker had 10 saves for the Bloodhounds.

MOUNT PLEASANT 4, CENTRAL LEE 2: The Panthers won a non-conference match at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant got goals from Nathan Rauenbuehler, Cade Warner, Jadyn Vongsavath on a penalty kick and Ovidio Reyes Cardona. Avery Scandridge had an assist.

Jake Lamartine scored for Central Lee unassisted to tie the score at 1-1 and the Hawks took a lead on a Mount Pleasant own goal. The Panthers outscored Central Lee 3-0 in the second half to claim victory. Blake Moeller had nine saves for Central Lee and Evan Pohren had one.

MEDIAPOLIS 5, WAPELLO 3: Alex Garcia scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs past the Indians at Wapello.

Drew Zurmuehlen and Mason McGhee each scored a goal for Mediapolis. Garcia and Logan Thie had assists. Randy Hine finished with eight saves.

PREP TRACK

SMITH, HARRIS LEAD BHS: Mark Smith and Taven Harris each finished second in an event to lead the Burlington boys in the ABC Relays at Bettendorf.

Burlington's girls won the sprint medley relay, picked up two third place finishes and six fourths.

Smith was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.53 seconds and Harris was second in the long jump at 20 feet, 9 1/2 inches. Two BHS relay teams finished second. Larry Taylor, Harris, Carlton Martinez-Hale and Smith were second int he 4x100 in 44.47 seconds. Martinez-Hale, Harris, Taylor and Smith were second in the 4x200 in 1:33.00.

The Grayhounds had three third place finishers — Tyler Bailey in the shot put (38-6), Conor Stringer in the 1,600 (4:53.30) and Martinez-Hale in high jump (5-6).

The Burlington girls quartet of Alli Bivens, Madison Bunton, Ariana Baylark and Angel Baylark won the 800-meter sprint medley relay in 1:56.29. Burlington was third in the 4x100 and fourth in the distance medley.

Natalie Thompson finished third in the 1,500 in 5:38.07. Burlington's girls had five other fourth place finishes — Bunton in the 100 dash, Bivens in the 100 hurdles, Alize Johnson in the 200, Cora Ransford in the 800 and Taylor Blythe in high jump.

PANTHER GIRLS SECOND: Abby Ryon won two events, setting a meet record in one, and led Mount Pleasant to a second place finish in the nine-team Washington Girls Invitational.

Solon won with 132 points and Mount Pleasant scored 121. Keokuk finished seventh with 49 points and Fort Madison was eighth with 15.

Ryon won the 3,000-meter run in a meet record time of 10:34.48. Earlier, she won the 1,500 run in 5:20.49.

Mount Pleasant's Maggie Cristoforo won the 400 dash in 1:03.49. Maggie Jennings won the 800 run in 2:27.79 and Lyndi Vantiger leaped 16 feet, one inch to win the long jump. The Panther 800-meter sprint relay team of Maddie Williamson, Karsyn Lamm, Cristoforo and Jennings won that event in 1:57.11.

Keokuk's Miracle Ailes won three events, setting a meet record in the high jump where she cleared five feet, four inches. She also won the 100-meter dash in 12.86 seconds and the 200 in 26.60.

INDIANS WIN 10 EVENTS: Wapello's boys had three double winners and finished with a total of 10 event wins in the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational at Letts. In the girls meet, Wapello and Van Buren each won five events.

Team scores were unavailable Thursday night.

TJ Dirth, Ricky Pforts and Aiden Housman each won two events for the Wapello boys. Dirth won the long jump in 18-7 1/2 and the shot put at 45-6 1/2. Pforts won the 100 dash in 11.21 seconds and the 200 in 23.31. Housman won the 400 dash in 55.72 and the 1,600 run in 4:53.00. The Indians' Keaton Mitchell won the discus with a toss of 142-1 and Brian Redmond won the 800 in 2:16.75. Wapello won two relays — the 4x100 in 45.93 and the 4x400 in 3:59.84.

Host Louisa-Muscatine won six boys events. Chase Kruse won both hurdles events — the 110 highs in 16.00 and the 400 lows in 59.10. Paul Hoopes won the 3,200 rum in 12:01.15. The Falcons won three relays — the sprint medley in 1:37.84, the 4x800 in 9:55.75 and 4x200 in 1:41.75.

Van Buren won three boys events. Caleb Johnson won the high jump at 5-4. The Warriors won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles in 1:07.44 and the distance medley in 4;08.15.

Van Buren's girls got individual wins from Ella Jirak in high jump (4-6) and Faith Neeley in the 800 run (2:43.88). The Warriors won three relays — the 4x800 in 11:30.43, the 4x200 in 1:56.22 and the 4x100 in 53.62 seconds.

Wapello's Sam McConahay won the girls shot put with a toss of 35-2 1/2, Lindsey Massner won the 100 in 12.89 seconds and Serah Shafer won th 400 hurdles in 1:12.24. The Arrows won the sprint medley in 2:03.78 and the distance medley in 4:56.56.

Central Lee picked up four victories — Emily Fuller in discus (107-7), Amanda Gilpin in the 3,000 (13:09.68), Zoe Eschman in the 100 hurdles (17.52) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:18.18).

Louisa-Muscatine won three events. Hailey Sanders won the 400 dash in 1:05.50 and McKenna Hohenadel won the 200 dash in 27.49 seconds. The Falcons won the 4x400 in 4:31.40.

DANVILLE SWEEPS: Danville swept the boys and girls titles in the Winfield-Mount Union Invitational at Winfield.

Danville won the boys competition with 102 points. Cardinal was second with 87 and was followed by Lone Tree (85), West Burlington-Notre Dame (75), Winfield-Mount Union (72), New London (67), WACO (61) and Columbus (37).

The Danville girls won with 152.5 points to runner-up West Burlington-Notre Dame's 120. Cardinal was third at 81 and was followed by Winfield-Mount Union (75), Lone Tree (47.5), WACO (47), New London (27) and Columbus (27).

Danville's boys won three event. Ty Carr won the 1,600 in 5:02.31 and the 3,200 in 10:44.71. The Bears won the 4x400 in 3:45.19.

West Burlington-Notre Dame and WACO each won three events, too. WB-ND's Ethan Eilers was a double winner, taking the shot put (42-4) and the discus (143-11). The Falcons' Jax Lamm won the 100 dash in 10.99 seconds. WACO's Colton Horak was also a double winner in individual events, winning the 110 high hurdles in 15.95 seconds and the 400 lows in 58.37. WACO won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:11.15.

Host Winfield-Mount Union had two victories. Brandon Snowden won the 200 in 22.49 and the Wolves won the 4x200 in 1:36.11. New London also won two events. Darius Whaley won the high jump at 5-10 and the Tiger 4x800 relay team won in 9:10.61.

In the girls meet, Danville and West Burlington-Notre Dame each won six events.

Danville had two double winners. Alyssa Pfadenhauer won the 200 dash in 26.44 and the 400 in 1:00.96. Addison Parrott won the 1,500 in 5:22.07 and the 3,000 in 11:45.89. The Bears won the 4x800 in 11:23.94 and the sprint medley in 2:00.49.

West Burlington-Notre Dame's Katy Stephens won the 100 dash in 12.75. Rylie Todd won the high jump at 5-4 and Iliyah Moore won the discus (114-1). The Falcons won the 4x100 (51.01), the 4x200 (1:52.04) and the 4x400 (4:27.75).

WACO's Grace Conwell won the 400,hurdles in 1:14.88 and the Warrior shuttle hurdle relay team won in 1:15.23.

Columbus's Angie Byas won the long jump at 14-10. Winfield-Mount Union's Anna Hudson won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

BOYS TENNIS

FORT MADISON 6, BURLINGTON 3: The Bloodhounds won the top four singles and top two doubles matches against Burlington at Dankwardt Park.

Fort Madison's singles wins — Sam Averhy defeated Jon Jarvis, 6-4, 6-0; Jason Thurman beat Drake Parks, 6-0, 6-0; Vasin Thurman topped Cody Newman, 6-0, 6-0; and Reed Fehseke defeated Jacob Hardy, 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, Fort Madison's Thurman and Thurman beat Jarvis and Parks, 6-1, 6-1, and Avery and Fehseke topped Newman and Hardy, 6-2, 6-3.

Burlington's singles wins came from Charlie Carlson at No. 5 and Tyson Powers at No. 6. Carlson beat Bryce Workman, 4-6, 6-4 (10-2) and Powers topped Levi Sissel, 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 doubes, Carlson and Powers beat Workman and Sissel, 6-1, 6-4.

MOUNT PLEASANT 7, KEOKUK 2: The Panthers won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles at East Lake Park in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant's wins in singles came from Corbin Broeker over Abbot Haner, 8-4, at No. 1; Jaxon Hoyle over Kaiden Stoneking, 8-6, at No. 2; David Nguyen over Jared Evans, 8-0, at No. 4; Jack Schimmelpfennig over Will James, 8-4, at No. 5 and Clayton Henricksen over Tucker Hanan, 8-4, at No. 6. The Panthers won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Donny Arledge and Schimmelpfennig defeated Stoneking and Hanan, 8-4, and Nguyen and Henricksen beat Evans and James, 8-5.

Keokuk's Callum Tackes beat Arledge, 8-2, at No. 3 singles. The Chiefs top doubles team of Haner and Tackes beat Broeker and Hoyle, 8-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

FORT MADISON 9, MOUNT PLEASANT 0: The Bloodhounds swept the Southeast Conference dual at Fort Madison.

In singles, Larrisa Ferrill defeated Erin Zihlman, 8-6. Lanie Kuntz beat Hallie Sandeen, 8-2. Zoe Ramatowski topped Shaleen Thiengmany, 8-3. Kirklynn Nafziger defeated Breeana Runyon, 8-2. Alyse Schmidt beat Sierra Barton, 8-8 (7-2) and Lilli Scott also needed a tiebreaker to beat Olivia Carson, 8-8 (10-8).

In doubes, Ferrill and Kuntz blanked Zihlman and Sandeen, 8-0. Ramatowski and Nafziger defeated Thiengmany and Runyon, 8-4. Schmidt and Scott beat Barton and Carson, 8-6.

PREP GOLF

PANTHERS WIN TRIANGULAR: Mount Pleasant won its own boys triangular with 166 strokes.

New London's Clayton Phillips was the medalist with a 2-over 38 to lead the Tigers to second place at 185. Fairfield was third with 189 swings.

Bailey Shelledy led Mount Pleasant with a 40. Trace White, Jake Moffett and Rhett Zeglen each carded a 42. Brevin Wilson came in at 49 and Reece Kemp shot a 52.

Following Philips for New London were Tyler Henecke (44), Gabe Carter (50), Wyatt Haes (53), Nick Johnson (58) and Ethan Streeter (68).

MEPO, L-M SPLIT: Mediapolis and Louisa-Musatine split a boys-girls dual at Heritage Oaks.

Mediapolis won the boys dual, 194-223. Louisa-Muscatine's girls won, 216-222.

Austin Renfro and Ryan Ensminger each carded 47s for the Mediapolis boys to share medalist honors. The Bulldogs' Tyler Samuel and Keegan Akers each carded a 50 and Dawson Wirt had a 51. Jayden Seefeldt led Louisa-Muscatine with a 52 and was followed by Aidan Danz (57), Gage Connor (57), Gavin Hunt (57), Keatyn Velez (60) and Dalton Eagle (61).

For the girls, Louisa-Muscatine's Mallory Hohenadel was medalist with a 46. Her teammates were Maisy Howell (55), Sarah Martinez (56), Meagan Miller (59), Abbie Kinsey (66) and Addison Randall (68).

Ruthie Jahn paced Mediapolis with a 49. Other Bullettes were Catie Cross (56), Kelley Cross (57), Cara Knoke (60), Ellerie Van Ess (62) and Grace Gerling (71).

LADY HAWKS WIN TRIANGULAR: Natalie Cecil was medalist with a 42 and she led the Central Lee girls to a triangular victory.

Central Lee carded 203 strokes to Keokuk's 220 and Van Buren's 246.

Following Cecil in for the Lady Hawks were Cloey Davis (45), Karli Kirchner (52), Lanie Zachmeyer (64) and Kat Banks (67).

Michenna Davis led Keokuk with a 47. Other Chiefs were Natalie Ames (53), Sydney Ruhl (59), Brooke O'Shea (61) and Bailey Bender (61). Cloe Kite paced Van Buren with a 58. Also for the Warriors were Kolbie Bass (61), Taylor Thornsberry (63), Mckenna Caviness (64), Becca Pilcher (69) and Mallory Markley (69).