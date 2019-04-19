The Jayettes hit the links again on Thursday, April 18 looking for signs of improvement. Improve they did, grabbing season-best marks down the scoresheet.

While the scores didn’t completely match that of Carroll’s roster, which at worst finished with 54 strokes, the steady improvement from junior MaryLou Ledesma and freshman Bryce Eastman were substantial.

Ledesma finished at 59 strokes on the front nine of the Perry Country Club green, a few swings better than her previous mark. Eastman finished one stroke behind Ledesma at 26 over par.

Coach Joel Happel said the girls “played their best round of the year” and he was “very happy with the effort and the results,” even with those that didn’t have a career-best day.

Senior Delaney Eiteman once again finished on top of the Perry leaderboard with a finish of 49, holding on to third place behind Carroll sophomores Laura Sweeney (48) and Grace Pettitt (46). While it was not her career-best on nine holes, it was over four strokes better than her season average.

Sophomore Ainsley Marburger rounded out the group at 70 strokes, right in line with her average on nine holes. Ledesma and Eastman each helped substantially drop their average as well, with the former at an average of 66 and Eastman with a 64.50 average score.

On the schedule next for the Jayettes is a trip to the Ames Country Club on Friday, April 19.