CEDAR RAPIDS — The Burlington Bees got off to a good start by winning six of their first eight games, all at Community Field.

Now the Bees are on the road, and there are new challenges.

Burlington's 2-1 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Saturday's Class A Midwest League game at Perfect Game Field was the first time this season the Bees lost back-to-back games.

"We got hot at home, everything was great," Bees manager Jack Howell said. "Now we're on the road, playing in someone else's ballpark, and we've been tested. So now we have to respond."

The Bees lost, 8-3, on Friday night. This game was different — Burlington got solid pitching from Cristopher Molina and Austin Krzeminski.

But the Bees struck out 15 times. The last five outs were strikeouts, and there was a four-batter stretch of strikeouts in the second and third innings.

Burlington is averaging 10.3 strikeouts per game to start the season.

"I know it's cold, I know that some guys are in their first full season and maybe that has something to do with it," Howell said. "But I would like to see us battle. I know some guys have been working on things. Is it a concern? No, because it's still early. But we have to battle, put the ball in play.

"And, sometimes you have to give credit to the other team. We've seen some good arms."

The Kernels broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth. With runners on first and second and two outs, Cedar Rapids' Andrew Bechtold hit a slow grounder up the third-base line. Krzeminski tried to throw Bechtold out at first, but the throw was into the runner and first baseman D.C. Arendas had the ball get away after Bechtold collided with Arendas' arm. Trey Cabbage scored, but Arendas fielded the loose ball and threw Chris Williams out at the plate to end the inning.

The Bees had a chance in the ninth inning. Alexis Olmeda singled with two outs, his first hit after starting the season 0-for-17, but Arendas struck out to end the game.

Cedar Rapids took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Michael Davis scored on a wild pitch. Burlington tied the game in the fifth when Jordyn Adams singled in Gleyvin Pineda.

"I can't complain, we've been in pretty much every game, and that's what you want," Howell said. "We'll figure everything out."