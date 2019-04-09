Spencer Griffin hit a home run worth $10,000.

Jordyn Adams got another walk-off hit that was worth another win.

It’s still early, just five games into the Class A Midwest League season, but the Burlington Bees are certainly enjoying this current run.

The Bees won their fourth consecutive game, rallying twice to take a 9-8 extra-inning win over the Beloit Snappers on Monday at Community Field.

Burlington (4-1) is alone in first place in the Western Division, and they’re having fun.

Like when Adams was lifted into the air by Michael Stefanic after the one-out single in the 10th inning that scored D.C. Arendas with the winning run.

“There’s a lot of fight in this group,” Stefanic said in a noisy clubhouse. “There’s a lot of chemistry here, as you can see.”

“It’s the trust in all of us,” said Adams, who hit a walk-off home run in the 1-0 win in the second game of Saturday’s win over the Quad Cities River Bandits. “We’ve been around each other for a couple of months, we know each other. We were down early in the game by a lot, but we knew we could do it.”

Burlington was down 4-0 in the first inning and 6-2 in the third before coming back to tie the game. Then, after Beloit scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning, the Bees came back with three in the bottom.

Connor Fitzsimons was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the first run. Stefanic, who had a four-hit night and fell a home run short of the cycle, singled for his fourth hit, driving in Harrison Wenson.

Adams followed with his single to right field that touched off a celebration as soon as he touched first base.

“Just get it through the infield, that’s what I wanted to do,” Adams said. “The runner on third is going to score easily.”

“Jordyn gets the walk-off again,” Stefanic said. “That kid’s a grinder. He’s getting the job done in big-time situations.

“When it comes to extra innings, you’re just trying to get your team a win, do what you can to win.”

“Just incredible,” Bees manager Jack Howell said of the 10th inning. “So many clutch at-bats.”

The night started with a fan getting a big payday on Griffin’s solo home run to left field.

The home run landed in the net behind the hole in the Catfish Bend Casino sign, a winning drive for Kendra Huff of Danville, whose name was selected before the game for the promotion that is in its third season.

“Oh, man, that was pretty cool,” Griffin said. “I was here all last year, never saw anyone do it.”

“We thought it (went into the hole),” said Huff, who was with a group that had the suite behind home plate for the game. “Some of us thought it did, some of us thought it didn’t.”

“I didn’t think I would win it, I guess. I didn’t think it would be me.”

Griffin didn’t know it had gone through the hole.

“I saw the outfielders go back, but I didn’t see the ball,” he said.

The home run had to be certified by a Catfish Bend Casino official, who was driven out to the net to confirm the ball was there in the net behind the 48-inch diameter hole.

“They’ve done a lot of these promotions, and this is their first payout,” said Bees manager Kim Parker. “This is huge.”

And that was just the beginning of the night.

The Bees, who trailed 6-2 after three innings, struck back with a three-run sixth inning. Arendas hit his first professional home run, Stefanic’s triple scored Fitzsimons and Adams hit a sacrifice fly to score Stefanic.

Burlington then tied the game in the eighth with Wenson’s home run to right-center field.

The Bees’ comeback was aided by the pitching of reliever Cristopher Molina, who allowed just one hit and struck out five in five scoreless innings.

“Just really good pitching once we got through those first couple of innings,” Howell said.

All of that set up another fun finish.

“We just grind,” Griffin said. “The energy we all have. Pitchers were great. Hitters stayed locked in, looked for their pitches. Jordyn with another walk-off — the dude’s incredible.

“So, just keep grinding.”

NOTES: Luke Lind (1-0) was the winning pitcher. Brandon Withers (0-1) took the loss. … Bees starting pitcher Kyle Tyler and Molina combined for eight consecutive strikeouts. Tyler struck out the final five hitters he faced, then Molina struck out the side in the fifth. … Bees shortstop Livan Soto has reached base in the first five games this season.

ON DECK: The two teams play a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday. Hector Yan (0-0) will be the starting pitcher for the Bees.