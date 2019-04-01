Senior led the Big 12 in scoring

This season, Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton put together one of the most dominant and statistically well-rounded seasons of any player in the country. Her efforts led the Cyclones to a second place finish in the Big 12 and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, her efforts also led to more individual recognition, as she was selected by the AP as a second-team All-American. She became just the third Cyclone to ever receive AP All-American honors, joining Stacy Frese and Angie Welle.

Last year, Carleton was selected as an AP All-American honorable mention, and put together an even stronger senior campaign. This season, she earned Big 12 player of the year honors and led the conference in scoring with 21.7 points per game, setting the ISU mark for a season.

More importantly, she was able to lead ISU to their most successful season in years. That’s something ISU coach Bill Fennelly pointed to last week.

“The great ones, the biggest record you have is wins. Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, all the people that you talk about are doing it on winning teams,” Fennelly said. “And for Bridget to go out in a year like she’s having individually, and bring her teammates with her, it will go down as arguably one of the greatest seasons of any basketball player in my 24 years here, male or female.”

Carleton is also a finalist for the Cheryl Miller award — given to the nation’s top small forward — and is expected to be selected in the WNBA Draft on April 10.