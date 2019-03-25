Boone’s 4x400 quartet of Tyler Casotti, Quali Sporaa, Tegan Bock and Bret Price placed first Saturday at the IATC Indoor State Championships, held in Dubuque.

They completed the race in a season-best 3 minutes, 32.32 seconds.

The triumph highlighted a day of strong performances, which included Price taking second in the high jump.

His leap of 6 feet, 6 inches met the qualifying standard for the Drake Relays.

Sporaa and Bock went fourth and fifth in the long jump, going 20-5 and 20-2, respectively.

Bock, Price and Casotti were joined by Norbert Riyazimana on the 4x200 relay, placing sixth in 1:37.24.

Boone finished sixth in the team standings with 30 points. Dubuque Hempstead was the champion with 70 points.

IOWA STATE INDOOR

A few Toreadors also competed at last week’s indoor meet at Iowa State.

Price was third in a loaded high jump field, clearing 6-2. He also placed 29th in the 60-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 9.11 seconds.

Bock tied for ninth in the long jump, with a leap of 19-9.

McDERMOTT PACES MADRID

Sean McDermott turned in a pair of impressive performance for Madrid during the indoor meet at Ames.

The senior took sixth last Tuesday in the 1,600, with a time of 4:37.52 and was fifth in the 3,200, crossing in 9:47.54.

Tigers teammate Jason Renze placed 14th in the 1,600 (4:48.12).

Madrid produced a series of solid efforts in other events, including a ninth-place showing in the sprint medley relay (3:49.38) and finishing tenth in the 4x800 (8:41.10).

Colton Theisen was 21st in the 60-meter hurdles (7.48) and Mason Lobeck took 24th in the shot put with a toss of 44-1 ¾.

Rory McDermott finished 27th in the 3,200 (10:41.53), while Gabe Peterson was 28th in the high jump (5-6).

Kody Carlson was 37th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.28).