DMACC WINS REGULAR-SEASON FINALE

Tray Buchanan of East Moline, Ill., scored 23 points as the Des Moines Area Community College men’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 104-62 win Saturday over Iowa Central Community College at Boone.

Ray Miller of Davenport added 12 points while Dyllan Robinson of Las Vegas, Nev., and Zach Lester of Clear Lake finished with 10 points each as the Bears ended the season at 21-9 overall and 8-6 mark in the ICCAC.

They will be the No. 4 seed in this week’s NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

DMACC built a 51-36 halftime lead against Iowa Central and was never seriously challenged in the second half.

The Bears shot 46 percent, connecting on 34-of-74 attempts. They were 18 of 40 from 3-point range and 18 of 22 from the free throw line.

Zaire Swaby of Brooklyn, N.Y., grabbed 10 rebounds to lead DMACC to a 50-33 advantage on the boards.

Buchanan and Devonta Prince of Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Louis Psihoyos of Dubuque came away with six rebounds apiece. Prince and Vinny Tarello of Bolingbrook, Ill., dished out four assists apiece and Buchanan had three assists and a team-high four steals.

The Bears were set to host Ellsworth Community College in the first round of the Region XI Division II Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday.

The DMACC-Ellsworth winner will play either Kirkwood Community College or Southwestern Community College on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kansas City Kansas Community College is the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

WOMEN’S TEAM CLOSES 15-13 REGULAR SEASON

Sameria Jackson of Houston, Texas, scored 17 points while Shailece Porter of Walthill, Neb., and Ellie Horn of Newton finished with 13 and 12 points respectively as the DMACC women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 79-69 loss Saturday to Iowa Central Community College.

The Bears closed the season at 15-13 overall and 10-5 in the ICCAC. They will be the No. 3 seed in this week’s NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

The game with Iowa Central was close most of the way. The Tritons led at the end of the first quarter, 23-22, and DMACC had a 40-35 advantage at halftime. The game was tied at 54 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bears shot 42 percent, going 28 of 67 from the field, including 7 of 24 from 3-point range.

Iowa Central had a 38-33 advantage on the boards with Jackson and Grace Stalzer of Zearing grabbing eight rebounds each to lead the Bears.

Horn had five rebounds and Aliyah Robinson of Waterloo dished out eight assists and led the Bears in steals with three.

Emma Rouse of Boone had six assists and Asia Mena of Chicago, Ill., had five.

The DMACC women’s basketball team was scheduled to be home Wednesday against Southeastern Community College in the first round of the Region XI Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

The DMACC-SECC winner will face either Kirkwood Community College or Southwestern Community College on Saturday. The site will be determined following the first-round games.