Landry Harris of Colo, and Caleigh Anderson and Maddi Shelton, both who live just west of Nevada, competed at the 2019 USTA Super Invitational and USTA National All Star Team Trial in Rockford, Ill., against 1,100 other athletes. Harris placed seventh in Advanced Beginner Tumbling, eighth in Beginner Girls Double Mini and 21st in Novice Trampoline; Anderson was fifth in Sub Novice Tumbling, eighth in Novice Double Mini and 14th in Novice Trampoline and Shelton was 14th in Sub Advanced Tumbling.