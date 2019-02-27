Kevin Sams grew up on the rugged streets of Washington, D.C., where gangs, drugs and crime were a way of life.

Sams used basketball as a means to escape all of that. And former Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Jim Wyatt dropped Sams a life preserver, rescuing Sams from a downward spiral with no good outcome in sight.

Sams grabbed onto that life jacket for dear life. Sams came to SCC reading at a fifth-grade level. Thanks to Wyatt and former SCC teacher Nancy Schulte, by the time he left SCC following the 1988-89 season, the 6-foot-8 Sams not only was a two-time All-American, but earned a scholarship to play his final two years at Drake University.

Sams, who is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Little Priest Tribal Community College men's basketball team in Winnebago, Nebraska, credits the opportunity SCC afforded him and the help he received from Wyatt on his game and Schulte with his studies for rescuing him from a possible life of crime, or worse.

"My heart is always at home at SCC," said Sams, who went on to play professionally for 12 years and has been coaching ever since. "SCC gave me the opportunity I needed. When I arrived in Burlington I couldn't read or write. I was reading and writing at a fifth-grade level. Miss Schulte is one of the best women I have ever known. Her and Coach Wyatt were great to me. Mr. (Loren) Walker did so much for me, too. I can't even begin to give back or thank them enough. They helped me become the man I am today. They pushed me to places I never thought I would be."

Not all was peaches and cream for Sams. Sams grew up in inner-city Washington, D.C, in a neighborhood that was exclusively black. With a high crime rate and a mortality rate second to none in the nation, the future looked grim. And not being able to read or write left Sams with very few avenues of escape. He found one with basketball, which ended up being his lifeline and his ticket out to a whole new world.

Sams played at Dunbar High School, one of the top prep programs in the country. There, Sams won a state championship and earned all-Metro honors, which drew the attention of college coaches.

Sams knew one thing — he had to get out of the inner city if he was to have any chance to succeed.

"As an adult male who couldn't read or write, there were only three possible outcomes — homelessness, prison or death," Sams said. "At the time I lived there, D.C. was the No. 1 murder capital of the world. I would probably be in prison or dead if my Mom hadn't protected me like I needed to be. Coach Wyatt came and recruited me to SCC, which is exactly where I needed to be."

Just escaping inner-city Washington, D.C., was only half the battle for Sams. He went from a neighborhood that was 100 percent black to rural Iowa, halfway across the country where he was suddenly surrounded by Caucasians. This just two weeks after graduating from high school.

It wasn't long before Sams became homesick and began to lash out.

"I got homesick the first week and wanted to go home," Sams said. "I went around the dorm and broke out windows and stuff so Coach Wyatt would send me home. He never did. He came over and the first thing he did was break the only window that I hadn't already broke. Then he told me, 'You aren't going home. You're not going anywhere. You are staying here all summer to work on your game and work to pay for all these windows. My Mom asked me what Coach Wyatt said and I told her I had to stay here and work to pay off all the windows I broke. Coach Wyatt and (assistant coach Jeff) Bloomer believed in me. I can never thank them enough for that."

While Wyatt and Bloomer helped refine Sams' skills on the court, Schulte worked with him to get his reading and writing up to an adult level. Sams flourished at SCC, averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds and earning All-America honors both years. The Blackhawks narrowly missed advancing to the national tournament both years.

"We lost to Iowa Central my sophomore year," Sams said. "They called a charge on me with five seconds left in the game on an alley-oop dunk from James Hargrave. The guy who took the charge was Charles Zanders, who is now the boys basketball coach at Des Moines Roosevelt."

Sams' work in the classroom earned him a scholarship to play his final two years at Drake, where he earned first team All-Missouri Valley Conference offensive and defensive honors. He graduated with a degree in sociology with a minor in communications and a grade-point average over 3.0.

After a 12-year professional career both in the U.S. and abroad, Sams got into coaching. He had stops at Iowa City Regina, Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines East and has a long background coaching at the AAU level. He later was promoted to program director at Pure Prep Academy in Des Moines.

Two years ago, Sams took his current job at Little Priest Tribal.

For Sams, it all started at SCC, where he was given an opportunity to succeed and took advantage of the chance. SCC and southeast Iowa will always hold a special place near and dear to his heart. The lessons he learned then he applies to his student-athletes now.

"I'm always preaching to the guys about taking advantage of their opportunities. Sometimes you only get one opportunity and it could have big consequences. I try to be patient with them, even when it hurts," said Sams, who turned 50 in November. "Coach Wyatt was fed up with me, but he never gave up on me. He built real relationships with kids. I just had to open up and learn to trust people.

"We are going to play SCC twice next year. I am looking forward to going back there and seeing everyone again. It's going to be emotional being back at the place that gave me so many opportunities. The people in Burlington treated me so wonderfully. I wished I could sign up to play two more years there. Coming to SCC was my opportunity of a lifetime. I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't be the man I am today had I not gone to SCC."