Milik Yarbrough had 21 points as Illinois State defeated Drake 67-60 on Sunday.

Yarbrough also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Phil Fayne had 14 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (15-14, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. William Tinsley added 11 points. Keyshawn Evans had 10 points for the hosts.

Nick McGlynn had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-8, 10-6), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Tremell Murphy added 13 points. Brady Ellingson had 11 points.

The Redbirds improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Illinois State defeated Drake 69-55 on Jan. 30. Illinois State plays Missouri State at home on Wednesday. Drake plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.

WOMEN

NO. 24 DRAKE 96, INDIANA STATE 77: Becca Hittner scored 33 points, Sara Rhine added 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Drake rolled past Indiana State.

The Bulldogs (21-5, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference) are tied for first with Missouri State. The league leaders each have four regular-season games remaining with the two facing off next Sunday.

Hittner was 12-of-19 shooting while Rhine was 7 of 8 and also 7 of 8 from the foul line. Maddy Dean added 15 points.

Drake shot 57 percent overall and made 8 of 19 from the arc for 42 percent while dominating the boards 42-24 in taking its sixth straight victory.

Tamara Lee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Daijah Smith added 16 and Ty Battle 15 for the Sycamores (11-15, 5-10).

Drake led by five at halftime before pulling away with a 28-8 third quarter, with Rhine and Hittner scoring seven points each.

The Bulldogs moved back into the The AP Top 25 this past week after being ranked in Weeks 3 and 4.