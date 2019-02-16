Day two of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament has officially come and gone, making way for the third and final climactic day on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Area wrestlers within the Dallas County News coverage area put forth even more memorable matches which were highlighted by Waukee’s Anthony Zach at 170 pounds in Class 3A, Kaden Sutton at 220 pounds in Class 2A, and Cody Fisher who also resides within the Class 2A 220 pound weight class. All three individuals made it to the championship matches in their respective classes.

Anthony Zach continued to show why he’s ranked number one in the Class 3A 170 pound weight class after he bested third ranked West Des Moines Valley’s Blake Underwood by 2-0 decision in the semi-final match. The semi-final win for Zach marked his 45th win of the season and his fifth victory by decision on the season. Zach will now face his most challenging match of the season as he enters into a much anticipated bout with second ranked Logan Neils of Ankeny Centennial. Zach has continually plucked off big opponents which instead of being viewed as a massive accomplishment, Zach views such honors as just another rung in the ladder.

“It does feel great to beat a really talented wrestler, it kind of helps validate the work you’ve put in,” began Zach. “Even with that though, the ultimate goal I’ve set for myself since I began wrestling was to make it to state and win it all. I have to view each win as simply another step in helping me reach that goal. Some matches have more meaning than others but in the end it’s all about making it to the championship match and winning it all.”

In the Class 2A ranks, two area wrestlers will be matched up with each other once more for the biggest prize of all. After seeing each other in both the sectional and district finals, ADM’s Kaden Sutton and Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher will battle it out once more for the Class 2A 220 pound title. The path to the title match for Sutton involved an upset bid over Spirit Lake Park’s Dakota Powell. Sutton took the match into the late goings where he picked up his 20th pin-fall win of the season at the 5:38 mark.

The journey for the top ranked wrestler in the 220 pound weight class, Cody Fisher, made quick work of his opponents including a 3-1 decision victory in round one, a 5-0 decision victory in the quarter-final, and yesterday earning his largest win of the tournament with an 11-4 decision over Mike Hoyle of Solon, the third ranked wrestler at 220 pounds. Both Fisher and Sutton will search for a state title Saturday, Feb. 16 when they take on the title match beginning at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Among the championship festivities, there will be several wrestlers vying for a third place title. Two such individuals are ADM’s own Andrew Flora and Nolan Harsh. Flora, the top ranked 126 pound wrestler, suffered just his first loss of the season to third ranked Hayden Taylor of Solon in the semi-final match. The defeat marked just the ninth loss for Flora over the span of his last three seasons. As a result of the loss, Flora will take part in his second ever state tournament third place match up against Kayden Kauzlarich of Centerville.

Nolan Harsh at 182 pounds was upset in his bid for a state title, falling to Tristin Westphal-Edwards of Washington, the second ranked 2A 182 pound wrestler. Harsh suffered just his second loss of the season and will now take on the third place match against Lucas Roland of PCM. Cody Anderson of Waukee will wrestle for the Class 3A 138 pound third place title after rattling off three straight victories following his quarter-final loss to North Scott’s Deven Strief. Anderson officially punched his ticket to the third place match by picking up his 12 decision win and 44th overall win of the season. Anderson will face off against Ian Heise of Waverly-Shell Rock for the third place title.

Mason Seifried at 152 pounds will be wrestling for fifth place against Urbandale’s Owen Towers while DC-G’s Luke Fistler will be searching for the fifth place crown in the 160 pound weight class.

Matches kick off Saturday morning and will conclude with consolation rounds at 2:30 p.m. Finals matches and the grand march will begin at 6 p.m.