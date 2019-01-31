AUDUBON - The Collins-Maxwell wrestling team picked up one victory at the Wheeler Invitational Saturday in Audubon.

Jacob Pierick went 1-2 for the Spartans at 120 pounds. Pierick lost by a 16-8 major decision to Missouri Valley’s Zavier Trovato, pulled off a 9-5 victory over East Sac County’s Peyton Wuschel and then lost by fall to Logan Magnolia’s Brady Thompson.

Pierick ended up placing third.

As a team, Collins-Maxwell scored 22 points to place ninth out of 10 scored teams. Logan-Magnolia won with 273 points and Missouri Valley was second with a score of 241.

Final team scores: 1. Logan-Magnolia 273 points, 2. Missouri Valley 241, 3. Audubon 105, 4. East Sac County 104, 5. Logan Magnolia JV 81, 6. Atlantic-CAM JV 55, 7. Missouri Valley JV 50, 8. West Harrison 44, 9. Collins-Maxwell 22, 10. East Sac County JV 18.

Individual results - Collins-Maxwell

106 - 5. Carter Davis, 0-2. 120 - 3. Jacob Pierick, 1-2. 126 - 4. Joseph Butcher, 0-3. 132 - Clayton Leslie, 0-2.