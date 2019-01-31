HUXLEY - A strong defensive effort in the second half helped the Ballard boys’ basketball team knock off Bondurant-Farrar, 58-43, Friday at Huxley.

The Bombers outscored the Bluejays 25-12 over the final two quarters. Ballard held Bondurant-Farrar to just three points in the third quarter to go up by 12 and take control of the game.

Ballard held Bondurant-Farrar to 30-percent shooting from the field. The Bombers also posted a 39-29 rebounding advantage.

Ballard shot 44 percent from the field and made six 3-pointers on offense.

Connor Drew posted another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and he also blocked one shot to help Ballard improve to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Raccoon River Conference. Max Olsan buried three 3-pointers and totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Bombers.

Kale Krogh and Reece Huen chipped in seven points apiece and Mason Murphy had six points and six assists for Ballard. Chase Winterboer also scored six points and Isaiah Deason tacked on four points, five rebounds and four assists.

Bondurant-Farrar fell to 7-7 overall and 3-6 in the conference. Jordan Collins had 16 points, two assists and two blocks and Mason Storey four points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bluejays.

Ballard 58, Bondurant-Farrar 43

BF 15 16 3 9 - 43

B 19 14 13 12 - 58

Bondurant-Farrar (43) - Jordan Collins 5-13 3-6 16, Ben Trulson 3-4 0-0 6, Jalen Kruse 2-10 0-0 5, Marquis George-Townes 2-8 1-2 5, Mason Storey 1-7 1-2 4, Braden Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Connyr Duden 1-3 1-2 3, Nathan Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Eichmeyer 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Figenshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-53 6-12 43. 3-point field goals (5): Collins 3, Kruse, Storey. Rebounds (29): Storey 9. Assists (6): Collins 2, Miller 2. Steals (7): Storey 2, Miller 2. Blocks (2): Collins 2. Fouls: 13.

Ballard (58) - Connor Drew 6-8 2-3 14, Max Olsan 4-8 1-1 12, Kale Krogh 3-5 1-2 7, Reece Huen 1-2 4-4 7, Mason Murphy 3-9 0-0 6, Chase Winterboer 2-9 0-2 6, Isaiah Deason 1-5 2-3 4, Seth Wohlgemuth 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 21-47 10-15 43. 3-point field goals (6): Olsan 3, Winterboer 2, Huen. Rebounds (39): Drew 13. Assists (17): Murphy 6. Steals (3): 2. Blocks (2): Drew, Krogh. Fouls: 11.

BOONE - Ballard struggled early on offense and couldn’t make enough defensive stops in the second half in a 49-44 loss to Boone Jan. 24 at Boone.

The Bombers only scored 11 points in the first half. They stepped it up offensively in the second half, but couldn’t make up any ground until it was too late, falling to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the Raccoon River Conference.

Ballard held Boone to 36-percent shooting from the field and posted a 43-40 rebounding advantage. But the Bombers only shot 30 percent and made just 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Connor Drew had another strong game inside for Ballard with 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Kale Krogh also did well down low with 10 points and seven boards.

Chase Winterboer added eight points and two assists for the Bombers. Max Olsan scored seven points, Mason Murphy delivered four points and four assists and Isaiah Deason and Reece Huen each put up two points.

Boone won its fourth in a row to improve to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference. Alex Sturtz had 14 points and 12 rebounds; Justin Aspengren 11 points, 15 boards and four assists and Quali Sporaa 12 points for the Toreadors.

Boone 49, Ballard 44

Ballard 7 4 19 14 - 44

Boone 8 9 17 15 - 49

Ballard (44) - Connor Drew 5-19 1-2 11, Kale Krogh 4-5 2-3 10, Chase Winterboer 3-10 0-0 8, Max Olsan 2-5 2-2 7, Mason Murphy 2-9 0-1 4, 1-7 0-0 2, Isaiah Deason 1-7 0-0 2, Reece Huen 1-3 0-0 2, Henry Thompson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-60 5-8 44. 3-point field goals (3): Winterboer 2, Olsan. Rebounds (43): Drew 16. Assists (8): Murphy 4. Steals (4): Huen 2. Blocks (2): Drew 2. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Deason.

Boone (49) - Alex Sturtz 6-11 2-3 14, Quali Sporaa 4-11 2-3 12, Justin Aspengren 4-8 3-5 11, Derek Rhinehart 2-7 0-2 6, Bret Price 2-4 0-1 4, Tristian Pearson 1-2 0-0 2, Brandon Rouse 0-6 0-1 0, Casey Hutchings 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Casotti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-52 7-15 49. 3-point field goals (4): Sporra 2, Rhinehart 2. Rebounds (40): Aspengren 15. Assists (9): Aspengren 4. Steals (2): Rhinehart, Pearson. Blocks (4): Sturtz 2, Aspengren 2. Fouls: 11.