HUXLEY - A huge edge in outside shooting gave the Ballard girls’ basketball team a 42-26 victory over Bondurant-Farrar Friday at Huxley.

The Bombers made nine 3-pointers and held Bondurant-Farrar without a basket from behind the arc, improving to 15-2 on the season and 9-1 in the Raccoon River Conference.

Ballard gradually pulled away from the Bluejays. The Bombers led 18-15 at the half, went up by seven after three quarters, then outscored Bondurant-Farrar 13-4 over the final eight minutes to close out the victory.

Cassidy Thompson stepped up with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks to pace the Bomber attack. Maggie Larson had nine points, five rebounds and two assists and Josie Fleischmann drained three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, two assists and two steals.

Brooke Loewe chipped in eight points, six rebounds and four steals for the Bombers. Molly Ihle contributed five points, five assists and two steals.

Bondurant-Farrar fell to 9-6 overall and 4-5 in the RRC. Mia Miller scored eight points, Avery Fried seven and Riley Gilroy four for the Bluejays.

Ballard 42, Bondurant-Farrar 26

BF 7 8 7 4 - 26

B 7 11 11 13 - 42

Bondurant-Farrar (26) - Mia Miller 3-3 2-2 8, Avery Fried 2-10 3-6 7, Riley Gilroy 2-6 0-0 4, Katie Fogarty 1-4 0-0 2, Kaylee Seitzer 1-3 0-0 2, Kate Tidman 1-2 0-0 2, Casi Waterhouse 0-3 1-2 1, Taylor Berggren 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 10-35 6-10 26. 3-point field goals: None. Fouls: 12.

Ballard (42) - Cassidy Thompson 3-5 2-2 10, Maggie Larson 4-11 0-1 9, Josie Fleischmann 3-10 0-0 9, Brooke Loewe 3-8 0-2 8, Molly Ihle 1-5 2-2 5, Meg Rietz 0-2 1-2 1, Rachel Wohlgemuth 0-0 0-0 0, Karlee Ahrenholtz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-35 6-10 42. 3-point field goals (9): Fleischmann 3, Thompson 2, Loewe 2, Larson, Ihle. Rebounds (24): Thompson 6, Loewe 6. Assists (13): Ihle 5. Steals (12): Loewe 4. Blocks (4): Thompson 3. Fouls: 11.

BOONE - Ballard caused havoc on defense and took care of the basketball on offense to take down Boone, 50-36, Thursday at Boone.

The Bombers overcame 32-percent shooting from the field and a 30-27 rebounding deficit by forcing 23 turnovers and only committing five. The victory put Ballard at 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the Raccoon River Conference.

Ballard pulled away late to secure the win. After Boone got to within a point, the Bombers ended the game on a 15-2 run.

Molly Ihle had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Ballard on the night. Brooke Loewe tacked on 11 points, five assists and three steals and Josie Fleischmann nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

Maggie Larson chipped in five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Rachel Wohlgemuth also scored five points. Cassidy Thompson came away with two points, six rebounds and three blocks; Meg Rietz four points and Karlee Ahrenholtz one point.

Boone fell to 9-6 overall and 3-5 in the RRC. Emma Dighton netted a game-high 17 points and Madyln Danner scored 10 for the Toreadors.

Ballard 50, Boone 36

Ballard 16 7 12 15 - 50

Boone 10 8 11 7 - 36

Ballard (50) - Molly Ihle 4-11 5-7 13, Brooke Loewe 4-13 0-0 11, Josie Fleischmann 3-10 0-0 9, Maggie Larson 2-11 1-1 5, Rachel Wohlgemuth 2-2 1-2 5, Meg Rietz 2-3 0-0 4, Cassidy Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Karlee Ahrenholtz 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 18-55 8-12 50. 3-point field goals (6): Loewe 3, Fleischmann 3. Rebounds (27): Larson 6, Thompson 6. Assists (18): Ihle 5, Loewe 5. Steals (12): Ihle 4. Blocks (3): Thompson 3. Fouls: 14.

Boone (36) - Emma Dighton 6-11 3-3 17, Madyln Danner 3-10 3-4 10, Emily Ades 1-1 0-0 3, Ashley Behrendt 1-2 0-1 2, Zoey Hightshoe 1-2 0-0 2, Emmy Lewis 0-1 2-2 2, Megan Osborn 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Winter 0-3 0-1 0. Totals: 12-31 8-11 36. 3-point field goals (4): Dighton 2, Danner, Ades. Fouls: 12.