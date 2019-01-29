MAXWELL - A long break turned out to be just what the Collins-Maxwell boys’ basketball team needed.

Playing in their first game in eight days, the Spartans routed Clarksville, 64-47, Friday at Maxwell to snap a five-game losing streak.

“I think the break actually helped us,” Collins-Maxwell point guard John Kasper said. “We actually got some resting time. We’d been on the road playing some great teams. After hearing (Clarksville) beat Baxter, North Tama, Colo — the win was huge for us.”

Kasper came up huge down the stretch to help Collins-Maxwell pull off the victory. After Clarksville got within seven at the end of the third quarter, Kasper made 9 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help his team pull away.

‘“The finish in the game was huge,” Kasper said. “The free throws we made down the stretch helped us a lot.”

The decisive stretch came with 1:18 left. Down 10, Clarksville still had a shot, but the Indians were whistled for a flagrant foul that drew the ire of head coach Jordan Myers, who drew two technical fouls.

Collins-Maxwell took full advantage by producing a seven-point possession to ice the game. Kasper was 4 of 4 from the line, Ben Hofer went 1 of 2 from the charity stripe and Kadin Bennett finished things off with a basket.

“That was huge for us,” Kasper said. “The two technicals then the regular foul — free throws helped us quite a bit.”

Kasper finished with 14 points, 12 of which came from the line. He also dished out six assists and tallied two steals.

Clarksville did a good job on star Collins-Maxwell center Brett Livesay, getting him in foul trouble and holding him to 13 points. But Mason Markley came up huge on the outside to counter for the Spartans, drilling five 3-pointers and finishing with a team-high 19 points.

“I’m driving in and out of the paint, trying to get open as much as I can, running the guys off me and tiring them out,” Markley said. “One of my 3s I didn’t think was going in and that was huge for me, upping my self esteem.”

Markley has had the hot hand recently, scoring 12 points against Grand View Christian and 23 versus GMG in the previous two Spartan games. Against Clarksville, he racked up four rebounds and three steals.

Livesay finished with a double-double after adding 12 rebounds to his scoring total. Bennett made all four of his shots from the field and ended up with nine points.

Hofer contributed eight points and Weston Kahler six assists for Collins-Maxwell. The win put the Spartans at 4-10.

Clarksville fell to 7-10. Ethan Schmidt scored a game-high 22 points and Chris Behrends added 14 for the Indians.

Collins-Maxwell 64, Clarksville 47

C 5 15 18 9 - 47

CM 10 21 14 19 - 64

Clarksville (47) - Chris Behrends 5 2-2 14, Deric Trees 0 2-4 2, Kaden Becker 0 0-0 0, Pacen Hendricks 0 2-2 2, Ethan Schmidt 7 8-12 22, Drew Kromminga 0 0-0 0, Corbin Engel 1 0-2 2, Dawson Holub 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 14-22 47. 3-point field goals (3): Behrends 2, Holub.

Collins-Maxwell (64) - Daniel Klein 0-3 0-0 0, John Kasper 1-7 12-18 14, Kadin Bennett 4-4 1-2 9, Mason Markley 7-16 0-0 19, Weston Kahler 0-0 1-2 1, Brett Livesay 4-14 5-9 13, Ben Hofer 2-4 2-4 8. Totals: 18-48 21-35 64. 3-point field goals (7): Markley 5, Hofer 2. Rebounds (25): Livesay 12. Assists (17): Kasper 6, Kahler 6. Steals (11): Markley 3. Blocks (1): Livesay.