BONDURANT - The Ballard wrestling team turned in another successful performance at the Raccoon River Conference Tournament Saturday, producing three individual champions and placing second as a team.

Skyler Noftsger, Jim Chism and Joe Hofbauer all brought home gold medals for Ballard from the conference meet. The Bombers also had three other wrestlers place third, scoring 164 points to take second out of eight teams behind Carlisle’s winning score of 205.5.

Noftsger, rated No. 1 at 160 pounds in Class 2A by The Predicament, improved his season record to 30-0 with two pins. After receiving a bye in the first round, Noftsger stuck Carlisle’s Lucas Olson in 25 seconds during the semifinals and whipped Bondurant-Farrar’s Neal Larsen in 2:52 during the championship match.

Chism followed Noftsger with a title win at 170. He went 3-0, pinning Winterset’s Kade Forsyth in 2:17, then earning a 5-3 decision over Adel-Desoto-Minburn’s Charles Craigmile and an 8-6 decision over Bondurant-Farrar’s Cody Hall.

Hofbauer went 2-0 at 195 to claim his title. He received a bye in the quarterfinals, pinned ADM’s Justice Paulson in 2:24 during the semifinals, then stuck Carlisle’s Gabe Hemsted in 2:45 during the finals.

Reese Broer (120), Gage Long (132) and Alex Bangs (138) were the three Bombers to place third. All three wrestlers finished 3-1 on the day.

Broer earned all three of his victories by major decision and Long earned two victories by decision and one by injury default. Bangs delivered one win by fall, major decision and decision apiece.

Broer improved his season record to 23-17, Long 31-10 and Bangs 19-22.

Chris Lee (113) and Rylee Davidson (285) each placed fourth and Tim Lang (126) and Sam Andrews (220) both took fifth for Ballard. Lee was 1-2 and Davidson, Lang and Andrews each finished 2-2.

Lee earned one win by decision and Davidson picked up two falls. Lang scored two pins and Andrews earned one victory by major decision and one by decision.

Lee went to 16-16 on the season, Davidson 17-18, Lang 18-20 and Andrews 19-10.

Joseph Jordan and Jack Chism placed sixth for Ballard at 152 and 182 respectively. They each earned one win, with Jordan prevailing by major decision and Jack Chism by decision.

Ballard next wrestles at the 2A sectional meet in Alleman this upcoming Saturday. The meet will start at noon.

Final team scores: 1. Carlisle 205.5 points, 2. Ballard 164, 3. Bondurant-Farrar 159, 4. Winterset 153, 5. Carroll 144, 6. ADM 118.5, 7. Perry 91.5, 8. Boone 70.

Individual results - Ballard

113 pounds - 4. Chris Lee, 1-2. 120 - 3. Reese Broer, 3-1. 126 - 5. Tim Lang, 2-2. 132 - 3. Gage Long, 3-1. 138 - 3. Alex Bangs, 3-1. 145 - Wyatt Borg, 0-2. 152 - 6. Joseph Jordan, 1-3. 160 - 1. Skyler Noftsger, 2-0. 170 - 1. Jim Chism, 3-0. 182 - 6. Jack Chism, 1-3. 195 - 1. Joe Hofbauer, 2-0. 220 - 5. Sam Andrews, 2-2. 285 - 4. Rylee Davidson, 2-2.

PERRY - Ballard whipped Perry and Greene County and came up short against Humboldt in a quadrangular dual meet at Perry Jan. 24.

The Bombers defeated Perry by a 45-26 score and trounced Greene County by a 61-12 margin. They suffered a 57-21 setback at the hands of Humboldt,n going to 15-13 on the season.

Gage Long (132), Skyler Noftsger (160), Joe Hofbauer (195) and Sam Andrews were all 3-0 during the meet for Ballard.

Long edged Perry’s Jacob Nelson by a 4-3 decision, stuck Greene County’s Brady Stauffer in five minutes, 47 seconds and knocked off Humboldt’s Jordan Jensen by a 5-3 decision. Noftsger scored pins over Perry’s Erick Funez in 45 seconds, Greene County’s Joel Ward in 1:30 and Humboldt’s Tanner McKimmey in 57 seconds.

Hofbauer received a forfeit against Perry and picked up falls against Greene County’s Gage Michaelsen in 1:27 and Humboldt’s Lucas Volf in 1:44. Andrews pinned Perry’s Sebastian Hernandez in 52 seconds, pulled off a 13-1 major decision over Greene County’s Sawyer Schiltz and won by forfeit versus Humboldt.

Reese Broer won by a 9-5 decision over Perry’s Tanner Burgin, pinned Greene County’s John Sprague in 3:36 at 120 and Tim Lang pinned Perry’s Alex Fickbohm in just 10 seconds and received a forfeit against Greene County at 126 for Ballard. Alex Bangs pinned Greene County’s Cameren Miller in 38 seconds at 138, and Wyatt Borg pinned Perry’s Bryan Funez in 3:28 and Greene County’s Mikey Smith in 53 seconds at 145.

Joseph Jordan earned a 6-3 decision over Greene County’s Colby Kafer at 152 and Jim Chism scored a fall over Perry’s Jered Narber in 1:11 at 170. Mason Askelsen picked up a 7-3 decision over Perry’s Cole Snyder at 182 and Rylee Davidson stuck Greene County’s Matthew Naberhaus in 3:05 at 285.

Chris Lee added a forfeit win for Ballard against Greene County at 113.

Ballard 45, Perry 26

120 - Reese Broer (B) won by decision over Tanner Burgin (P), 9-5. 126 - Tim Lang (B) won by fall over Alex Fickbohm (P), 0:10. 132 - Gage Long (B) won by decision over Jacob Nelson (P), 4-3. 138 - Kaleb Olejniczak (P) won by technical fall over Alex Bangs (B), 18-3. 145 - Wyatt Borg (B) won by fall over Bryan Funez (P), 3:28. 152 - Justin Stammer (P) won by decision over Joseph Jordan (B), 10-6. 160 - Skyler Noftsger (B) won by fall over Erick Funez (P), 0:45. 170 - Jim Chism (B) won by fall over Jered Narber (P), 1:11. 182 - Mason Askelsen (B) won by decision over Cole Snyder (P), 7-3. 195 - Joe Hofbauer (B) won by forfeit. 220 - Sam Andrews (B) won by fall over Sebastian Hernandez (P), 0:52. 285 - Luke Holtorf (P) won by fall over Rylee Davidson (B), 0:35. 106 - Cole Nelson (P) won by forfeit. 113 - Riece Graham (P) won by fall over Chris Lee (B), 1:22.

Ballard 61, Greene County 12*

106 - Braden Gallagher (GC) won by forfeit. 113 - Lee (B) won by forfeit. 120 - Broer (B) won by fall over John Sprague (GC), 3:36. 126 - Lang (B) won by forfeit. 132 - Long (B) won by fall over Brady Stauffer (GC), 5:47. 138 - Bangs (B) won by fall over Cameren Miller (GC), 0:38. 145 - Borg (B) won by fall over Mikey Smith (GC), 0:53. 152 - Jordan (B) won by decision over Colby Kafer (GC), 6-3. 160 - Noftsger (B) won by fall over Joel Ward (GC), 1:30. 170 - Brock Wuebker (GRCO) won by decision over Chism (B), 7-4. 182 - Clint Dennhardt (GC) won by major decision over Askelsen (B), 15-7. 195 - Hofbauer (B) won by fall over Gage Michaelsen (GC), 1:27. 220 - Andrews (B) won by major decision over Sawyer Schiltz (GC), 13-1. 285 - Davidson (B) won by fall over Matthew Naberhaus (GC), 3:05.

*Greene County deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Humboldt 57, Ballard 21

126 - Colby Clarken (H) won by fall over Lang (B), 3:33. 132 - Long (B) won by decision over Jordan Jensen (H), 5-3. 138 - Timmy Larson (H) won by fall over Bangs (B), 2:55. 145 - Joey Busse (H) won by technical fall over Borg (B), 17-1. 152 - Tyler Vitzthum (H) won by fall over Jordan (B), 3:22. 160 - Noftsger (B) won by fall over Tanner McKimmey (H), 0:57. 170 - Levi Naeve (H) won by fall over Chism (B), 2:24. 182 - Joel Osborn (H) won by fall over Jack Chism (B),l 2:42. 195 - Hofbauer (B) won by fall over Lucas Volf (H), 1:44. 220 - Andrews (B) won by forfeit. 285 - Justin Jones (H) won by fall over Davidson (B), 1:17. 106 - Dylan Vaudt (H) won by forfeit. 113 - Cole Nelson (H) won by fall over Lee (B), 3:19. 120 - Cresten Craven (H) won by major decision over Broer (B), 11-1.