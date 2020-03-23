Some say beauty is only skin deep, but a wig distributor in Burlington disagrees.

Kathi Cline, owner of Today’s Modern Hair Option at 807 Jefferson Street, believes beauty can boost confidence, especially when it comes to women who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

Cline has been selling hair pieces since 1970. She said wigs are much more than a fashion accessory.

“It is absolutely more than just an aesthetic,” said Cline.

Many of Cline’s clients are cancer patients. She said women often choose wigs in their natural color and can have them styled in the same manner they had styled their own hair. She said this can give women a sense of confidence they might not have otherwise.

While wigs may be a large part of Cline’s business, that is not all that she does. She also makes turbans, which also are often worn by cancer patients.

Cline said these hair options are frequently worn by women who don’t want to wear a wig, as wigs can be itchy and even a bit uncomfortable. She said women also wear turbans after they have removed their wigs for the night or before they put them on for the morning.

Cline said she gets customers from across the U.S. and at one point, she was a supplier for a major hair options brand.

When Cline first saw turbans, she turned them inside out and recognized how the hair pieces were made, just a few stitches holding the fabric together in the shape.

“I thought I could do that,” Cline said.

Now Cline makes several styles of turbans that are ordered from people all over the country. Some of Cline’s turbans even include bangs sewn into the hair piece.

Cline also makes what she calls “halo hair." This hair piece is like a headband with hair sewn around the edges. This allows women to wear just a small amount of hair under a hat.

Cline said this can be an option for women who want to look like they have hair, but do not want the heaviness of a wig.

Cline said much has changed since she first began her business in 1970.

“At that time, it was only human hair,” Cline recalled.

Nowadays, some of the most expensive wigs have synthetic hair. Some of the synthetic hair wigs even can be styled with heat tools.

However, back in those days, wigs could not be styled with heating tools. Instead they had to be styled with rollers, a time-consuming process. Customers would bring their wigs to the store to have them styled.

Cline got her start in the wig business after attending beauty school in California, where she would travel with her family each winter. Upon completing her education, she returned to the Midwest to work for a beauty supply company in Illinois.

Soon enough, she was starting her own business selling wigs.

Instead of going with a brick and mortar shop, Cline opted to sell wigs at house parties. This worked for a time. Cline would load up her wigs, go to a house and sell her product.

However, as her products became more popular, she found her self driving longer distances more nights a week. Soon a traditional storefront was the best choice because it allowed her to see more customers and save her the money from driving.

Cline said a part of her success is in keeping up with her customers. She does this by keeping a file for each client. When a client purchases a wig, Cline marks it down on a note card, which she then files away. When a customer says they want another wig, she is able to quickly check her files and order the proper hair piece.

“I have some who come in and they tell me exactly what they want,” Cline said.

Cline said it is not uncommon for these customers to buy less expensive wigs and purchase more than one at a time.

The other side of coin, its also not uncommon for people from other areas to order turbans from her store or even for people to drive several hours to purchase a wig.

For those customers, Cline asks that they make an appointment first. During the appointment, she works one-on-one with the client, helping them pick out the style and color of the wig they would like, helping the client try them on and showing how they could be styled. It also gives Cline a chance to catch up with her clients. She said it is not all that uncommon for customers to spend hours at her store talking and trying on wigs.

The business is thriving to the point that it isn’t a one woman show. Instead, she enlists several employees that help her sew different non wig pieces.

One of those women is Claudette Tucker. Tucker began working for Cline back in 2011. One year earlier, Tucker had lost her job at a bank when the bank closed and Cline offered her a job.

Over the years, and its been nearly 9 years, Tucker has gotten to see how Cline works individually with the customers be helping them try on wigs or giving advice on how to care for the hairpieces.

“She is just a very caring person,” Tucker said.