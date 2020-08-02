This one is like life imitating art.

For months now, as Donald Trump’s poll numbers have sunk double digits below his Democratic opponent’s, some of us have speculated about what trick the president might pull out to shift the winds in his direction:

Wage sudden war on China, so people would fear switching presidents in wartime?

Pull in a foreign ally to interfere to his advantage?

Quit before he could be dubbed the loser?

Say what you want about this president, but he doesn't keep you guessing too long. Trump’s own tweet Thursday revealed just what he had in mind: to spread fears of possible voting fraud and lay the groundwork to try to get the election postponed.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted with no shred of evidence. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Never mind that there is nothing whatsoever to back his claims about prospective voting fraud; a president lacks power to delay an election. That power rests with Congress. But then, given congressional Republicans’ readiness to capitulate to Trump, from the impeachment vote to the Supreme Court confirmation processes, it’s not hard to imagine them trying to do his bidding on this, even if they were mostly dismissive of the prospect Thursday.

Fortunately that would still be hard to accomplish. It has never been done before. The Constitution requires congressional elections every two years, so the 2020 ones would still have to take place this year, and the presidential election would be the same day. Regardless, under the 20th Amendment, Trump's presidency would end at noon on Jan. 20.

But that doesn't mean he won't keep trying something in the face of weakened economic and poll numbers to keep voting down. In addition to his campaign, the Republican Party and super PACS are already trying that through lawsuits. The Associated Press reports that a public relations firm with ties to Trump, CRC Advisors, has been pulling together donors to fight voting by mail, among other conservative causes.

"That’s the strategy — to just heap up a mountain of obstacles," James Gardner, a law professor at the University of Buffalo, told USA TODAY. Those might include voter ID or witness-signature requirements, names purged from voter registration lists and opposition to ballots being sent to all voters. "Eventually it gets high enough so that Democrats or Democratic leaning independents will not vote," Gardner said.

But Democratic or left-leaning organizations are pushing back with lawsuits of their own. AP reports over $100 million is being spent by anonymous donors on both sides. As the state of Pennsylvania is being sued to change voting by mail, Wisconsin cities are receiving $6.3 million to expand voting by mail. The Arabella Advisors, a consulting firm with ties to the Bill Clinton administration, is said to be funneling money from liberal donors to nonprofit groups including the Trusted Election Fund, which is preparing against foreign hacking or Election Day violence.

Here in Iowa in its recent session, the Republicans-dominated Legislature voted down a Democratic proposal to allow Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, to send absentee ballot request forms to each registered voter, as he did for the June 2 primary. Evidently the record number of votes then, 80% of them by mail, scared some lawmakers.

The new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds required Pate to get approval from the Legislative Council to do so. Fortunately he was able to obtain that approval for the general election. It's just a shame any elected official would invest energy in making it harder for constituents to exercise their voting rights. Separately, Reynolds has been dragging her heels about signing an executive order restoring the right to vote to former felons who have served their time. That's after indicating to Black Lives Matters protesters that she would do so. Pessimists speculate that she'll wait until it's too late to get them informed or mobilized.

States' efforts to expand absentee and mail-in voting are appropriate given the risks of waiting in line in person and being susceptible to COVID-19. Voting by mail is supported by politicians of both parties and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump and members of his family, administration and campaign staff have all voted by mail without incident. Doing so has not led to voter fraud. Yet he has repeatedly tried to generate doubts about it, and opposed mailing out absentee ballots to all voters before primaries.

You can see why he might be nervous. His handling of COVID-19 has generated broad disapproval. He has over-hyped economic gains under his administration, demonized opponents and trumped up some crisis whenever he's in the hot seat. His practice of separating immigrant children from their parents and putting them in cages has garnered particularly widespread condemnation. And now he's sending federal troops out to quash Black Lives Matter protests.

Now many of those directly affected — some newly naturalized or of voting age — plan to vote in November, and he might just see the writing on the wall. And on the ballot.

Rekha Basu is an opinion columnist for The Des Moines Register. Contact: rbasu@dmreg.com.