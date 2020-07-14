Americans are generous. A recent Hawk Eye article highlighted faith communities stepping up to provide food in these hard times. But this can only scratch the surface of need. Some 20 percent of American children don’t have enough to eat, even without COVID-19.

Economists tell us that SNAP (food stamps) is also a much more efficient way to get food to families, since they can choose what foods are best (allergies, tastes, cooking) and when and where to shop — particularly important for our essential workers, many of whom live in poverty.

During this virus, many of us experienced the frustration of not being able to get groceries we want or toilet paper or cleaning products. This perhaps gives us special empathy for families relying on food pantries or food distribution. Or even for families using SNAP, which doesn’t cover necessities like toilet paper or soap.

We can certainly afford more for SNAP, since the federal government has been able to pay for billions of dollars of crisis funds for corporations, additional tax cuts for the very wealthy, and even stimulus checks to dead people. And unlike most of these, each $1 of SNAP generates between $1.50 and $1.80 in additional economic activity.

Molly Lovelock, Lomax, Illinois