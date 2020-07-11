I read the letters to the editor every day. Most of the page is taken up by other newspapers like the Los Angeles Times. I couldn't care less.

I want to read the letters from the people who subscribe to The Hawk Eye. Some of the articles from the Times and other papers are one-sided. I want to read about both sides.

Your readers want to read the letters they send to The Hawk Eye newspaper, as well as my own, that are not printed. In my opinion, The Hawk Eye needs to be a two-sided newspaper.

I want to hear from everyone, whether we agree or not. The newspaper's job is to print all the news, from all sides. That is not happening in today's newspapers or on TV.

Ronald Tisor, Burlington