Our country is systematically being isolated by our egotistical president.

He just withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization, while we are in the middle of a pandemic.

Does this mean no one will share the COVID-19 vaccine if they get it first? He has been laughed at by NATO leaders.

His good friend, Vladimir Putin, is paying the Taliban bounties on our soldiers.

We are now pitied by the world. May the good Lord help us all.

Linda Fowler, Burlington