It's no surprise that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is following President Donald Trump's pattern of handing off management of difficult problems to others.

Trump pushed management and decisions regarding the coronavirus down to each of the 50 states. Reynolds has pushed management and decisions regarding school opening to each of the hundreds of Iowa school districts and and private schools.

This is what incompetent people who are in over their heads turn to when they have no idea what to do.

Trump and Reynolds certainly don't want the buck or blame to stop with them.

Keith Schulz, Burlington