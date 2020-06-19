Did You Know… where this building is located? This is the plaque that shows this building is on the National Registry of Historic Places. The building is located at 1306 2nd Street and was built in 1906. With several other buildings in our downtown barricaded off due to structure problems, I thought this a good time to show what Viv Shirley and the Perry Nudgers are doing to preserve this part of Perry’s history. Perry has an entire district of buildings on the National Registry. The fact that a building is on the National Registry, gives the government no control or interest in that structure unless federal funds are used in some way. I hope that we will not have more buildings that are on the Registry torn down, as our former fire station was. I want to give a big, THANK YOU, to the Nudgers for all they have done for Perry!

Next Week

Did You Know… what is going on in this photo and where it was taken?