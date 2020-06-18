Since before 1994 I always thought that the United States economy and civilization would collapse when we went to war with Red China.

I don't believe we will go to war with Red China until they are ready to defeat us, some 20 years from now. I thought I would be dead by that time, as I am 68 and old.

The United States under Clinton's Free Trade has moved much of our key industries to China. Much of our critical needs are all produced in China.

With the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, I can see where there could be a worldwide financial panic.

There are about 15 trillion U.S. dollars outside the United States. And everybody should know that every dollar is a debt instrument. As all money is backed by debt.

It's not just the $10 trillion in federal bonds we owe, but also the $15 trillion in money we owe the world.

Continuous huge trade deficits, war and 800 foreign military bases, etc., are paid for by borrowing, which is either selling bonds or printing more money.

I figure if we can keep the economy down long enough and run up tens of trillions of dollars of more debt, maybe that financial panic would start in 2022.

In such a panic, look for a 50-percent decrease in your standard of living and lots of bankruptcies.

Federal, state, county and city governments, Social Security, Medicare, banks and your retirement plan will go bankrupt.

But the trade deficit will be balanced, as no one will want our debt, which includes our money.

Daniel Anderson, Burlington