Is civil disobedience and revolt coming to your town? All great nations suffer civil disobedience and revolution at some point. Americans began the birth of our nation with civil disobedience followed by revolt from the establishment and crown.

Forty-one million Americans are in economic distress and another most likely 41 million Americans are on the edge of economic distress. That leaves over 200 million Americans that have only an opinion on the matter. Over 200 million Americans that cannot relate to the crisis because they are so insulated by their social and economic segregation.

The well-established successful model of an Americans comes with a gated community, private school and pay-to-play sports.

As the divide widens between the haves and the have-nots, the divide between the Black Brotherhood and the Blue Brotherhood while the Capitalist Brotherhood are on the sidelines. As long as 200 million Americans are unaffected, change will be slow and painful for the rest.

The Un-United States of Different Americas has turned Old Glory upside down. Civil disobedience is a sure sign 200 million Americans are in it for themselves.

After 60 years of civil rights we are still civil wrong. If you pray, pray for peace. If you care, care for all.

If you fight for your rights, fight for everyone's rights. If you love your country, serve it well. If you vote, vote for civil leadership. God bless America and God bless all Americans.

Mark Ertz, Burlington