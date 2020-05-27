My wife and I have been subscribers to The Tribune for more than 30 years and have always enjoyed the coverage of local news and sports.

I want to commend you, especially, on the outstanding job The Tribune has done the past two to three months. The fair and unbiased reporting of COVID-19 has been very good.

The sports section has really become a good section, with a good variety of local and national stories.

Special kudos to the Opinion page! Your format of two opinion-editorial columns, American Life in Poetry and Mr. Heller’s editorial cartoons have all been spot-on.

I have been saving many of these pages as sort of a “COVID-19 journal” for these un-paralleled times. Thanks for your excellent coverage.

Continued success to you.

Jim Miller, Ames