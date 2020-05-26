I have written on this subject before, but as this current election cycle is beginning to heat up, I hope to pre-empt the anger and vitriol with what I think is basic common sense.

If you believe the 24-hour news channels, the sky is falling. Chicken Little, in the form of talking heads, would have us believe that the end is near. As I mentioned in a column a few months ago, it’s good business for the TV and AM radio talkers to have us frightened of the impending doom. Whether it’s the danger of a pandemic or the upcoming election, their fearmongering causes us to keep coming back for the next news alert, so we can learn how the end will be delivered and by whom. Don’t allow them to pull you in.

Politics are a nasty business. Plato warned us, “Never give power to those who seek it.” Our democratic form of government seems to only reward power to those who seek it with a vengeance … and lots of cash.

George Washington was the perfect leader. He did not seek power and in fact, gave it up twice. After he led us to victory against the British in our war for independence, there were those who wished to make him king, yet General Washington refused and retreated to the solitude of Mount Vernon, his estate on the Potomac. Several years later, he was drafted to become our first President. He resisted but did not refuse his call to duty and served two terms. Again, the people wished to make him our permanent ruler. In his humble wisdom, once again, the “Father of Our Country” gave up power and returned to life at Mount Vernon. I believe George Washington to be the greatest American President and one of the world’s greatest leaders.

The mission of my column is to help my readers to be positive, uplifted, encouraged and optimistic in a world that is increasingly pessimistic and negative. It really doesn’t matter which way you lean. Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow, for example, could not be more different in rhetoric and beliefs, but are opposite sides of the same coin. As I have said here several times before, they, and others like them, are a major part of the problem in our country. If you think you are turning on the evening television to get the news, forget it.

There is a big difference between opinion and hard news. Hard news, and there’s not much of it on television or talk radio, is found more frequently in your local newspaper … this newspaper, in fact … and a few trusted national sources. What we are tuning into at night on television is opinion and commentary. It is purely a left or right leaning person telling you what is going on in the world based on their personal bias and agenda. Both sides are guilty. What is masquerading on nighttime television as news is nothing more than propaganda mixed with entertainment.

Where is our George?

I don’t believe we’ll find a George Washington today because we are currently too angry and divided to listen to reason. Washington would appeal to very few voters in this environment. If we believe our side is good, the other side must be evil. If you aren’t with us, you must be against us. If I am right, you must be wrong. This kind of thinking has me asking … “Where do we go from here?”

Turn off the noise and get back to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness!”

Let’s all pull together this election season, regardless of where you lean and not allow the anger and vitriol to pull us under. Half of my friends lean left, and I love them. The other half lean right, and I love them too. I’m going to encourage you to love your friends and neighbors regardless of political leanings. Do not get into ideological arguments on social media, but if you do, please don’t unfriend your friend! Just ignore them until the dust clears. Remember, they are a friend for a reason … keep them as a friend after the election.

Don’t let this election cycle define you as a person.

Trust me … regardless of who wins in November, the sun will rise the next morning. These United States of America will remain a beacon of democracy in a world looking to us for leadership. Rejoice in the fact we live in a country that allows “We the People,” the common citizen, to choose. I love my life in the greatest nation in the history of mankind. Please rejoice with me in the realization that no matter who wins or loses, the USA will continue to thrive.

May God continue to bless The United States of America.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.