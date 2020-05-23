As soon as Donald Trump announced that he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus, it is likely that somebody, somewhere in America immediately began trying to figure out how they could get their hands on some.

They clung to his every word as he spoke to reporters on Monday, convinced that their president is the smartest man on Earth and that he would never lead them down a dangerous path.

“Many are taking it. I happen to be taking it,” Trump told reporters. “I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories and if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. You’re not going to get hurt by it.”

It didn’t matter to these people that medical experts and Trump’s own U.S. Food and Drug Administration have warned about the drug’s dangerous side effects, including serious heart problems. They dismissed studies showing that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t even work against COVID-19.

They couldn’t care less that taking the drug might kill them. As far as they are concerned, what’s good enough for Trump is definitely good enough for them.

So some started scrolling through their phone contacts. Could anybody they know already have a prescription for the antimalarial drug? Did anyone have an extra packet of pills in their medicine cabinet that they might be willing to share?

Unsuccessful with that, they decided to call their doctor. Most doctors wouldn’t even consider approving such a ridiculous request. But maybe one person was lucky enough to have a doctor who, like Trump, decided, “What do you have to lose?”

The person who got a prescription went straight to the pharmacy. When they returned home, they took a tablet or two and maybe washed it down with a glass of Lysol. Then they waited for the miracle to happen.

I am no longer concerned about that person. If anyone wants to take hydroxychloroquine, who am I to say they shouldn’t?

I’m done trying to figure out how anyone could believe anything Trump says, much less take his medical advice. I’m tired of Trump’s followers and the flunkies in his administration making excuses for his dumb remarks and actions.

None of us should spend a moment worrying about what these grown people do. There are better ways to expend our emotional energy than on people who eagerly follow Trump, even if he leads them to their grave.

This is still America, right? Everyone has freedom of choice, and if they choose to legally obtain a drug that could end up hurting them, who are we to stop them?

That job should be left to Fox News.

The television network was complicit for weeks in helping Trump promote the false narrative that hydroxychloroquine was a legitimate preventive measure against COVID-19. Only recently did the network stop the irresponsible promotion.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement Monday, anchor Neil Cavuto pleaded with his viewers, particularly those in high-risk groups, not to follow Trump’s lead.

“It will kill you,” Cavuto said. “I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

Good for Cavuto for standing up for what most people, including many of Trump’s die-hard followers, already know is true: Hydroxychloroquine is not a miracle cure for getting the economy on track in time for the November election.

Trump’s blatant promotion of a drug that violates the government’s own safety standards is an indication of his reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people and of his die-hard supporters, in particular.

If the drug is taken by the masses within his base, that means there will be fewer of his supporters around to cast a ballot.

While it is questionable whether Trump even understands everything he says, or whether he is even telling the truth about having taken the drug for two weeks, he fully understands the power of his voice.

He knows that when he speaks, lots of people listen. Even when he suggested last month that ingesting disinfectant could treat the virus, poison control centers in several states noted a spike in reports of people drinking cleaning chemicals.

Trump’s motive for announcing that he is taking hydroxychloroquine isn’t clear. Maybe he thinks people who take the drug will feel safe enough to go back out and get the economy going again.

Maybe it was a distraction from reports that the State Department inspector general he fired on Friday had been looking into whether the Trump administration tried by go behind Congress’ back and sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Or maybe, he’s just a scared little man who took drastic measures to protect himself after learning that his personal valet had tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago.

But most likely, it’s just another lie.

Anyone who has paid the slightest attention to the pandemic knows there is no medication that can fight this virus quickly and safely. The only way to protect yourself is to stay home like most mayors and governors have ordered and wear a mask when you absolutely have to go outside.

If there were a magic pill, everyone would be lining up to get it, regardless of how they feel about Trump.