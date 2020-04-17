Did You Know… what is going on in this photo and when it was taken? This is the Perry High School marching band. They are shown here taking part in the 1969 Perry 4th of July parade. There was a time when every July 4th parade had at least one band. Do you remember the floats made from chicken wire and paper napkins? Did you ever march with a group of Boy Scouts or Little Leaguers? I remember the year the Budweiser Clydesdales took part and the Air Force Marching Band made an appearance one year. Parades were a big deal back in the day.

