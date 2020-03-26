GOP lawmakers keep closing more Planned Parenthood health clinics. It is tragic for many women needing family planning information and for the prevention of the increasing number of women who are dying during child birth. These clinics provided information about and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

In a few counties where these clinics have been closed, STD cases have increased by 20 percent in the first year of closure. Babies born with syphilis can suffer greatly. This can include severe anemia, blindness, deafness, deformed bones, enlarged organs, and meningitis. Women can suffer from cervical cancer and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Norma Lindeen, Swedesburg