For many years I would get a horrible cold every winter that would hang on for weeks and often turn into bronchitis.

Six years ago we were trying to save a few bucks on our utility bill and decided to try turning our furnace off at night.

We found out that if you wear warm PJ's to bed (socks help also), you can sleep all night and stay toasty warm with your furnace completely off.

My wife wasn't too excited about the idea because the bathroom was chilly the next morning (I call it "bracing"), but she had to admit we weren't cold at night.

After doing this a few years I noticed a strange thing — I hadn't gotten my winter cold once and still haven't.

I'm guessing that with the house chillier at night, particularly the kitchen, all the little cold and flu germs turned up their toes.

Obviously there's been no scientific testing yet, but it seems to make sense.

It you want an easy, simple and thorough way to sanitize your house, you want want to try it.

Jerry Parks, Burlington