"Life Empowers—Pro Life is Pro Women," this is the theme of this year's National March for Life in Washington, D.C., and also the theme of our local March for Life.

The theme, "Life Empowers—Pro Life is Pro Women," embodies the mission of the pro-life movement. Choosing life is not always easy, but is loving, empowering, and self-sacrificial. Love is universally attractive because it is directed toward others. Love is what we all strive for because deep down we are all drawn to give ourselves in this way. Love saves lives in countless ways.

The March for Life in Washington, D.C., is the largest human rights demonstration in the world. It will be held Friday and televised on EWTN network.

Our local March for Life will be held on Saturday. We will march to promote respect of all human life from conception until natural death. Meet at 10th and Ave. F in Fort Madison between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. Join others in our community to aid in promoting respect for all human life. Signs to carry will be provided.

Warm up after the march at McAleer Hall, 11th and Ave. E, with cocoa, cookies and information following the event.

It takes about 40 minutes of your day and is one positive way to make others aware of the need to increase respect for all human life.

