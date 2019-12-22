I feel the passion to help find the fate of the Cascade Bridge. The city has pushed the bucket long enough. Cascade bridge was first closed in 2004 for driving. Now in 2019 it was closed totally for driving as well as pedestrian and bike travel. Still after 15 years the city has offered no solution to the problem. They continue to bury their heads. They respond by saying the city is broke. We cannot take on more debt. We have other issues of concern our streets and our sewer etc. We will look at it in 2024. The last response I heard this week is that the Cascade bridge is not even mentioned for the 2024 budget.

I know the Cascade bridge had to be closed due to the liability. My grandfather was involved in the construction of the bridge in 1896. He had the street car business in Burlington. His company needed a way to mass transport people to and from the downtown to the park in the south part of the city. I love reading all the stories how the bridge was built in nine months for the city’s sesquicentennial. I also have been told the city wanted the bridge to be built and that they people were not as excited. After it was built everyone was thrilled to have easy access to the swimming pool, band shelter and to be able to go for walks and have picnics in the park with family.

Cascade Bridge is a landmark for our community. It is situated on the Great River Road and gateway to another landmark Crapo Park. The Great River Road stretches more than 3,000 miles through 10 states. I am a second generation Des Moines County commissioner of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission. As 1 of 10 county commissioners in Iowa one of our many tasks in to promote travel on the Great River Road. Commissioners are appointed for 3-year terms by our Iowa governor. The closing of the Cascade Bridge has gotten the attention of the 10 state commissioners. The DOT’s in all states are aware of the closure. Cascade bridge is one of the items highlighted in the annual report we submit to the national organization each year. The bridge is featured at every quarterly meeting and also at our semi-annual national meetings and everyone wants an update from me on the bridge. I feel that the city has not done their financial homework to see the impact the closure has on our community. Also there is an opportunity to reroute the Great River Road and bypass Burlington. To me that would be a tragedy.

Currently the Friends of Cascade Bridge are challenging the city for answers. Our goal is to find a working solution to the problem. We feel ready and able to help the city on this project. The city now has secured funding to do their own study of the bridge. It appears they want to demolish the bridge and get it off the National Register. I have been told getting it removed could take several years. They do not have several years to wait. Just because they closed the top surface of the bridge they still have a liability with people walking and driving underneath the bridge. There are also homes along the road underneath the bridge as well as the Cascade boat club.

The Friends of the Cascade bridge is currently fundraising to have an engineering group conduct a study to determine if the bridge can be preserved and for what costs. The city is pushing hard for demolishing the bridge. Although the demolishing costs are still unknown. I feel that once our study is completed we will know our answer to how to move forward to help the city with this project. We will know if the bridge can be preserved or if it needs to be demolished and a new bridge built. This project is not for my generation it is for the future generation of our community. Just like my grandfather did for me.

Lisa Walsh is helping lead the group Friends of Cascade Bridge and the gorup has an account established at F&M Bank & Trust for donations to help cover the cost of our study. Contact Walsh by email is lisawalsh6172@gmailcom or her cell (319) 850-1950.