For over 10 years, the Dallas County Health Department has been privileged to have a Community Health Worker on staff. Community Health Workers are frontline public health specialists with a close understanding of the community they serve; they act as a liaison between their clients and the services needed.

Community Health Workers (CHW) bridge gaps in communication. This can include interpreting from one language to another, but more importantly, means helping individuals who are simply unfamiliar with the world of healthcare. Having someone you trust in your corner reduces anxiety and the chances of medical mistakes due to miscommunication.

Community Health Workers frequently serve as a liaison between medical and social services. Example: someone frequently misses medical appointments, and is gaining too much weight; the clinic staff is frustrated, and the patient doesn’t feel well. The CHW can assist the medical staff in getting to the root of the problem. Result: the patient reveals to the CHW a lack of reliable transportation, and limited access to nutritious, lower calorie food, and the CHW connects the patient to the bus system and a local food pantry.

If you’re interested in becoming a Community Health Worker, find out more at http://iowaccc.com/chw-training-overview.