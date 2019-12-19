Iowa, one of the nation’s top agriculture states, where more than 90 percent of our land is used for agriculture is home to over 88,000 farms.

Our agriculture industry also creates a $30 billion economic impact from exporting products like soybeans, pork, and corn. That’s why it’s important to protect one of our state’s most successful economic industries from environmental damage.

Farmers here have been leading the way in sustainable agriculture practices to protect, maintain, and improve the land needed to produce the food, fiber, and fuel that America relies on. And Iowa’s proactive approach to agriculture sustainability starts from the beginning through our educational system.

Engaging in sustainable agriculture practices also is economically beneficial for farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. The agriculture industry is the biggest employer in the world, supporting 40 percent of the world’s working population. And almost one-third of farms across the globe have adopted environmentally friendly practices.

While the agriculture industry is engaging in proactive sustainability practices, lawmakers are crafting and passing bills into law all to protect our natural resources. There was even a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives recently regarding solving the climate crisis and finding natural solutions to cut pollution and building resilience. Environmental legislation is not a recent creation either; the Clean Air Act, one of the first federal environmental laws implemented in the United States, was created in 1963 to reduce air pollution.

The Clean Air Act has been amended over the years to address new environmental concerns as countless industries continue to modernize and utilize new technology. The modernization of the agricultural industry means that farm equipment now uses highly sophisticated technology to operate the machinery. Unfortunately, a few bad actors are trying to undermine this progress by pushing for bills, often called “right to repair”, that would allow users to undercut environmental and emissions controls.

Overly broad “right to repair” legislation would open the door for outside parties to illegally alter their agricultural equipment’s code with dangerous modifications that violate federal law like the Clean Air Act. This would start to undo lawmakers’ commitment and work to protecting the environment in every sector, including the agricultural industry.

Agribusinesses, like manufacturers and dealers, follow the letter of the law and have committed to providing farmers and ranchers with immediate access to service manuals, product guides, on-board diagnostics and other helpful information to allow end-users to identify and repair problems with their machinery without comprising its environmental integrity.

Allowing outside parties the ability to modify embedded code is sought for inappropriate purposes such as circumventing safety and emissions standards and stealing intellectual property would start to undo the great work Iowa’s agriculture industry has already done.

The agriculture industry must work together to protect our land and resources that provide 11 percent of employment in the United States and contributes over one trillion to the nation's GDP.

Here in Iowa, we know more than anyone else, how important it is to foster one of our most important industries that supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in Iowa and over $30 billion to the state's economy.

Sen. Rich Taylor of rural Mount Pleasant represents Dist. 42, which includes Henry and Lee counties, and portions of Jefferson and Washington counties.