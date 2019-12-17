Here's my opinion as to how this Democratic race is going to play out. Mayor Pete Buttegieg wins Iowa. Either Senators Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren will win in New Hampshire. Former Vice President Joe Biden will win in South Carolina, and then along comes Mayor Michael Bloomberg winning a few more states on Super Tuesday.

So what does this all mean? Well, with no clear cut winner and each of the major candidates with a handful of delegates, who will walk in ... Hillary Clinton. Since the DNC said only the first ballot requires the candidates to adhere to the states' delegates they won, there will have to be a second ballot or more. Clinton already has about 716 super delegates lined up. Clinton had 2,200-plus pledged delegates in 2016. A total of 3,979 are all that are needed at the DNC on the second ballot.

Suppose for example, Biden grabs up 1,500 along the way, then Clinton would only need to get "Joe" to release his delegates to Clinton by offering him the VP again or whatever job he may want except for the top spot. This would leave the "Hill" only a couple hundred short, and Mayor Pete would fall in line very fast with his 200 to 300 delegates, and Clinton becomes the Democratic nominee.

Let me know what you think, agree or disagree?

Is the third time the charm or not?

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Illinois