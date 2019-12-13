As of mid-November, 2,290 cases of lung injury from e-cigarettes or vaping product use had been reported to the national Centers of Disease Control. Between since August and November, 49 cases have occurred in Iowa. Gerd Clabaugh, Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health declared that beginning Dec. 1, vaping-related illnesses are to be reported to the State.

The wide variety of brands and mixtures of substances in vaping products make it challenging for health experts to pin down the exact cause of the lung injuries. In Iowa, while 80 percent of persons treated report using products with THC, 14 percent reported only using nicotine products and a few others reported not knowing what they used.

Discuss with your child or teen why e-cigarettes are harmful for them. If you not only talk, but listen to them, you can help clear up myths and misinformation they get from social media and peers. You may think they aren’t listening, but they actually rely on you for guidance.

Be aware that e-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes. Some look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Others are purposely designed to resemble other objects such as ink pens or computer USB sticks.