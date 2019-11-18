The 1936 Buick swayed from side to side as my father drove down old U.S. Highway 65.

The five people inside were my dad, Carl, my mother, Lela, and my 3-year-old sister, Andrea, sitting on mom’s lap, my 7-year-old brother, Roger, and I in the back seat. I had just turned 10.

Silence was broken only periodically; the most often words uttered were, “Roger, sit down!” and “Billy, can’t you keep your brother quiet?”

It was plain to me that my father’s patience was wearing thin, so I’d quickly tug at my little brother’s shirt and pull him down into the seat with as stern a “sh-h-h, be quiet” as an older brother could muster.

The old Buick swayed as it rambled down the highway. My dad masterfully steered the car, keeping it on the highway between those dangerous edges. Sides of many highways in those days rose up sharply as concrete was laid there. It was supposedly a safety measure, but in reality could cause loss of control resulting in an accident — all that when Iowa’s only speed limit was “reasonable and proper.”

I was too young to understand, but I did know that we were going to attend Jimmy’s burial in Eldora. The last time I’d seen Jimmy was 1950, dressed in his United States Army uniform of khakis, a few shoulder capelets, a couple of shiny brass medals and a green saucer hat. I was in awe of him that day as he was given a final family sendoff before he left for something they called “a war” that was going on in a place called Korea.

That had been a celebration, a going-away party for Jimmy. We’d all shared cake and ice cream on that day.

This time, even though I’d said to my mother that it would be “nice to see Jimmy again” she only began sobbing at those words. “No,” she said. “You won’t see Jimmy today, Billy. We’re all going to say ‘good-bye’ to him.”

My mother’s tears soon convinced me that this wouldn’t be a reunion. I kept quiet and, even my little brother, somehow also understood. He sat down beside me in the back seat and remained quiet for the rest of the journey.

What happened that day in late September has left an indelible image of sadness, one that hasn’t been forgotten even after seven decades.

It was the first funeral I’d ever attended and it happened to be one with full military honors. I vividly recall the flag-draped coffin, my aunt and uncle and cousins sitting in the front row. They and many people standing around me on that day were sobbing.

I watched it all in silence. Even my fidgety little brother somehow grasped the gravity of the situation. My eyes went from face to tear-streaked face. My mother held a handkerchief that she used off and on to wipe tears away from her own eyes; I even saw a few tears well up in my father’s eyes as mom’s head rested on his shoulder.

What I remember most about that fall afternoon, however, was the deafening sound of rifles. Seven uniformed men standing off to one side were called into action by their commander. “Ready. Aim. Fire,” the man said and that was followed by a deafening roar. Three times that was repeated and I learned only later that it was called a “21-gun salute” and it was a tribute given at the funeral of a brave man who’d served his country well.

No, I never saw Jimmy again after his 1950 send-off to the Korean War. Government folks prefer to call it a “conflict” not a war. You call it what you want. I’ll call it a war.

I heard much more about the 1953 funeral as I grew older and sought to learn more. Jimmy Wallis had been one of the first Iowans killed on the Korean tundra. His body lay, undiscovered, for more than three years before it was found and returned home to Iowa for burial. His Army dog-tags were still around his neck, his body by then nothing more than skeletal remains. His identity was confirmed, however, when his cigarette lighter was found in a pocket of his worn and weathered military fatigues. That lighter was inscribed, simply, “Red.” That had been Jimmy’s nickname, a testament to the fiery red hair on his head.

So, each year as American’s take a day off from work, I remember Jimmy, the older cousin I never got the chance to know. I remember the tears of my mother, all my aunts and most of all I remember the tears of my aunt Alice, the aunt we all called “Lally.”

There’s one thing else that has stuck in my mind for all these years, all these Novembers that have come and gone, all these “Veterans Day” observances that have passed.

I remember my uncle Paul.

Paul Wallis, who met my aunt “Lally” while working as a hired man for my grandfather and finally took her away for marriage. Each time we’d visit their home in Eldora, uncle Paul would be sitting in his favorite rocking chair, smoke rising from his ever-present, ever-lighted pipe. Reading a newspaper, or simply just sitting, Paul would always be rocking in a steady, monotonous motion.

Jimmy’s older brother, Sterling, had also died. He was killed before I was born when the brick basement wall of an old abandoned building collapsed.

Paul had lost his only two sons, by accident. It was almost too much for uncle Paul when Jimmy was killed and his body went undiscovered for more than three years.

The last memories I have of Jimmy’s life are of him proudly wearing his uniform in 1950, of the deafening 21-gun salute at his funeral, and of so many tears on so many faces.

Finally, I remember uncle Paul staring straight ahead, rarely smiling, rarely talking, his old smoking pipe, and of him staring off in a daze while sitting in the old rocking chair, rhythmically moving back and forth for hours.

Bill Haglund is a retired writer for the Boone News-Republican and Dallas County News and can be reached at bhaglund13@msn.com.