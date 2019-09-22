Electronic cigarettes arrived on the scene in the United States more than a decade ago and their use, also known as vaping, was characterized as a safer alternative to smoking for men and women who were looking to quit.

Trade groups devoted to the industry — like the American Vaping Association and the Consumer Advocates for Smoke Free Alternatives Association — boast plenty of testimonials from former smokers who say that, after many failed attempts to quit, e-cigarettes finally helped them to kick the habit.

Today, however, it is clear that many young people who were never smokers are using e-cigarettes lured in, partially by the thousands of sweet, fruity and minty vaping flavors available to consumers. A government survey of more than 44,000 students found that 37 percent of 12th graders surveyed said they vaped in 2018, up from 28 percent in 2017.

The recent surge in underage vaping has coincided with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling an "outbreak" of lung injuries in otherwise healthy people who've used vaping products. The outbreak began in July and, as of Sept. 13, totaled 380 cases and six deaths in 36 states. The 380 are people with breathing illnesses, abnormal chest X-rays, a recent history of vaping and lab work that ruled out other possibilities.

Preliminarily, the CDC has determined that "many" of the cases it is studying involve patients who were using vaping products that contained THC oils and nicotine. THC is the chief psychogenic (high-producing) compound in marijuana. A smaller group reported using only nicotine products.

Patients exhibited coughing, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal issues, fevers, nausea and vomiting.

While the CDC's investigation, which is ongoing, has not been able to identify a single device, ingredient or additive that could be to blame, studies in New York are focusing on the presence of vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent found in some vape cartridges. Officials at the CDC, however, stressed during a Sept. 6 conference call with reporters that vitamin E acetate has not been found in all of the samples they tested.

Part of the difficulty is that there is a black market for some THC vape oils and those oils can include other substances that aren't identified by the sellers.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding what's causing the sharp spike in lung illnesses, the CDC is urging people to stop using e-cigarettes and vaping products until the culprit is found.

We don't believe that's realistic. It's an $11 billion industry and a large number of users would go back to cigarettes if they stopped vaping. So we'll say this.

Using e-cigarettes because, without them, you'd be smoking cigarettes may be a health "win," but don't inhale anything that could cause unforeseen damage. Given what we know now, we recommend avoiding all products containing THC, or any other oily substance, and suggest only buying name-brand liquids from reputable sources.

However, if you've never been a smoker but you vape, you should stop immediately. If going cold turkey doesn't work, helpful resources are available, including Truth Initiative's e-cigarette quit program. Text "QUIT" to (202) 804-9884 to get started.

Finally, if you don't smoke and don't vape, keep it that way.

By the way, we support the Trump administration's effort to ban flavored e-cigarettes, including the popular mint and menthol flavors because we believe such a ban would quell underage vaping. We know the flavors are helping some adults quit but our bigger concern is the non-smoking teenagers who are using e-cigarettes in huge and steadily growing numbers.

