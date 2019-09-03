I’m writing to you this morning during a beautiful Labor Day weekend. So many are lamenting the end of summer, but I love the beauty and crispness of Fall. It is my favorite of the four seasons. The leaves on some trees are already turning and I love it all.

For those of you who are dreading winter, allowing yourself to harbor bad feelings about what is to come will change nothing. It will not prevent the seasons from changing but only steals your enjoyment and peace. Instead, try to embrace and enjoy the change. Look around … the colors, the aromas … enjoy it all. To do otherwise changes nothing but will syphon your happiness. Please join me in welcoming and enjoying the coming change of seasons!

Speaking of changing seasons, the election season is now upon us. Yesterday, Arlene and I travelled to a nearby lake and enjoyed a beautiful lunch at an outside table on the water. It was a gorgeous day, watching boats with brightly colored sails maneuver silently and gracefully across the blue water. As we sat in peace, enjoying the moment, a wedding party was assembling for pictures not far from our table. The party seemed celebratory and joyful, then it began.

“Did you hear what that rotten ‘bleep’ had to say last night? Election day can’t come fast enough. There’s a guy at work who supports him, so I unfriended him on Facebook and I do everything in my power to make his life at work miserable.”

I wasn’t shocked by the conversation but was saddened. Because of a difference in political choice, one person is working to make another’s life on the job miserable. You are not surprised. We hear it from both sides all the time. There are calls for boycotts against companies who advertise on television and radio programs because we disagree with their point of view. Politicians are harassed in public in front of their families. When and where does it stop? We live in a country that claims to celebrate diversity unless its diversity of political thought. In the case of a difference of political opinion all acts of tolerance and civility are tossed out the window. It is not just un-American … it is un-civilized and shameful.

Let’s call for a different kind of boycott. Let’s boycott the intense anger at those who disagree. Instead, let’s all pull together this election season, regardless of where you lean and not allow the anger and vitriol to pull us under. Embrace those with a different opinion and you may learn something! As I have shared before, half of my friends lean left, and I love them. The other half lean right, and I love them too. I’m going to encourage you once again to love your friends and neighbors regardless of political leanings. Do not get into ideological arguments on social media, but if you do, please don’t unfriend your friend! Just ignore them until the dust clears. Remember, they are a friend for a reason … keep them as a friend after the election. Life is too short and true friends are too precious to do otherwise.

Don’t let an election cycle define you as a person.

Work hard for your candidate. Donate money if you wish. Root for them as the night unfolds but when a winner is declared, accept the results of the will of your fellow citizens. The intelligence of our electorate has chosen candidates that have built the most successful nation in the history of mankind. Trust the will of the people. If a mistake is made, we’ll vote them out next time. Don’t allow an election to determine your happiness.

As I keep sharing with you … regardless of who wins in 2020, the sun will rise the next morning. These United States of America will remain a beacon of democracy in a world looking to us for leadership. Rejoice in the fact we live in a country that allows “We the People,” the common citizen, to choose. I love my life in the greatest nation in the history of mankind. Please rejoice with me in the realization that no matter who wins or loses, the USA will continue to thrive.

May God help us through another election and continue to bless The United States of America.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.