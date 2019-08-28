“I would love to, but I’m busy.”

Have you ever asked someone if they wanted to go do something and this was their answer? I’m not saying it’s not a valid excuse — maybe they have to work or they have made other plans, but sometimes I wonder if we set unnecessary limitations on ourselves.

Could we do it if we really wanted to?

I’m not super-organized by any means, but I’ve always found a way to juggle a full-time job, part-time job, college, writing, volunteer work, travel, or anything else I want to do into my schedule. I’m not afraid to fill it up.

And I’m married with children.

If I am fortunate enough to live to be 100 years old, I want to fill my time with meaningful experiences. And I want to share that time with other people, too. I know that means I will have to work hard to earn those things, but I can play hard, too.

So, even though I knew I was leaving at noon to go on a trip with two of my friends to Chicago to run another Tough Mudder (my sixth), I woke up early Friday morning and went to help my wife and the Grimes Elementary PTO paint the playground at the school. I painted until it was time to leave.

Saturday morning, my two friends (Joe and Joe) and I ran 8 miles and completed 25 obstacles, but not without helping some other people along the way. Whether it was a helping hand or simple encouragement, we made sure that everyone we encountered would eventually find the finish line.

Here’s an example of how Mudders help each other: I overheard a woman tell her friend she was afraid to attempt a jump across a pit filled with water. She was genuinely scared. I had just made the jump myself and I knew it looked farther than it really was, so I told her if I could do it, she could do it, too. With some coaching and some encouragement, she took the leap and she made it.

We finished our obstacle run in Chicago and I arrived back in Burlington with just enough time to get cleaned up so I could go to the Old Couch Music Festival with my wife and daughters. I might have a missed a few acts, but I made it just in time to listen to one of my local favorites, Eric Pettit Lion.

Next up was the lovely and talented Izabel Crane. She played a variety of covers and original music. My favorite was one her brother wrote, a bit of doom-and-gloom inspired by his notion that the world was going to end after he had children. She couldn’t quite explain it, but thought that maybe someone in the audience with children might understand it.

Speaking of children, one of the things that makes the Old Couch Music Festival such a great event is that you can actually bring them. I have an Irish friend who always brings extra chairs (just in case), she told me that “there’s not a lot of places you can take kids to listen to live music.” I am inclined to agree.

We enjoyed the music; we had had popcorn, pop, and pizza. The girls might have even caught part of a movie in the Capitol Theater. Good times were had by all and good friends were all around.

Sunday morning, I woke up feeling like I had been hit by a truck and trailer. All the climbing, running, jumping, crawling, and mucking around in the mud from the day before was taking its toll.

When my wife asked if I was ready to go paint some more on the playground, I said, “I’d love to.”

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.