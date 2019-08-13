Dave Thompson, one of the columnists whose work occasionally occupies the center of The Hawk Eye’s Opinion page, recently made a passing remark that the First Continental Congress had passed an agreement to end the colonies’ engagement in the slave trade back in 1774.

While this is true, I have no idea how this bolstered his argument about racism in America just not being a thing we should worry about these days or that America’s heart was always in the right place when it came to slavery or ...

Frankly, I have no idea what his point was since I know of no standing statute that stems from our pre-Revolutionary days, certainly none since the ratification of our Constitution.

Then, too, our country’s participation in the slave trade was officially abolished by Congress in 1807, but ... the last slave ship deposited its sad cargo on our shores in 1859 or 1860.

Doesn’t anybody fact check anymore?

David Ure, Burlington